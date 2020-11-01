Gutfeld on post-election violence

Look at this. This is video of boarded-up businesses in every major city.

What’s that tell you?

Well, that one side will riot if they don't get their way on Tuesday.

Which one?

The one that's been rioting all along.

The fact is, if Trump loses, his voters get on with their lives. But the left, they don't even take "yes" for an answer.

So what if they hear a “no?” A longer, violent tantrum will ensue.

Whether you live in a city or not, this should sadden you -- why are we so helpless that we now rely on plywood for protection, not police or politicians?

Our local leaders have removed the bar for self-control. They are now accepting the urges of malicious actors as protest.

The good news? We’re prepared and the cops are out in force.

As reported by the New York Post, even those gun-control loving celebs in NYC have hired armed guards for security.

Yeah, that’s right. They vote in the Democrats that excuse mayhem, then hire Trump voters to protect them from that stupid decision.

So Biden wins. No harm. But Trump wins, hell on Earth.

There are 3 prongs to the pitchfork:

1. Opportunistic looting. It’s not about an election -- though looters laugh when you think it is.

2. Destruction, caused by envy: I don't want what you have, but you can’t have it either.

3. Incite a response that ensnares the police: There's the taunting, setting fires and people throwing objects. That gets the cops, and you, to react. Then the real offenders impersonate victims, screaming loudly, for the cameras.

In the old days, this would be condemned. You could do something about it but not anymore.

The media, and their political allies, have sided with the mob.

I'd like to say we're all in this together. But we aren’t.

Stay safe.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on November 1, 2020.

