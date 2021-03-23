Gutfeld on COVID and obesity

According to new research you didn't just get older during the pandemic.

You got fatter.

New research reveals Americans gained roughly 20 lbs. since the pandemic began.

Which begs the question: compared to what?

Seriously I feel like I gain 20 lbs. a year; then I spend the next year losing it.

But aside from having no control group, it makes some sense: shut everyone down, exercise space becomes limited, your companion becomes a flat screen. If you don’t have an exercise and diet system in place, you're going to get fat.

It’s not good.

COVID triggered the shutdown that made sure it’s one common risk factor only grew - obesity.

COVID is a pro at self-preservation.

But it’s too bad we couldn’t talk about obesity early on.

I'd say it’s the elephant in the room of risk, but then a Teen Vogue editor would try to cancel me.

Avoidance for the sake of feelings, kills.

It also boosts risk for impaired immune function and chronic inflammation.

The World Obesity Federation reports that in countries where more than half the population's overweight, death rates are ten times higher than other nations. That’s amazing.

Seems like something the press should have led with early on.

I mean they love to raise awareness about all sorts of stuff, including fat acceptance.

But with this - they just couldn't say it. At least out loud.

Because journalists have feelings.

Especially when they catch themselves in the mirror.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on March 23, 2021.

