Gutfeld on the woke implosion at Teen Vogue

Do you know who Christine Davitt is?

I do. I wish I didn't. But she gave me no choice.

She's a senior social media manager at Conde Nast's hate rag Teen Vogue, and apparently has used the ‘N-word’ repeatedly in social media posts.

This all came to light after Christine helped lead the fight to fire the editor Alexi McCammond, for past racist tweets.

WILL 'WOKE' TEEN VOGUE STAFFERS TURN ON SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER OVER PAST 'N-WORD' TWEETS?

It’s just as predicted: Christine cheered the ouster, even gloated online after the editor resigned -- forgetting that she had her own past too.

TEEN VOGUE EDITOR BECOMES LATEST CANCEL CULTURE VICTIM

Yes, the beauty of woke envy, is that it can only work if you're pure.

So if Conde Nast bowed to the mob, and forced one woman to resign, how can they give this woman a free ride for using the ‘N-word,’ repeatedly with other white people? She's not Black unlike McCammond.

If you don’t fire this Irish/Filipino woman after forcing the Black editor out, then that editor has a case for racial discrimination.

But even more, when you deny forgiveness for others, what makes you think you suddenly deserve it, too?

Unintended consequences are forgivable. But intended consequences aren't, so when they happen, heads should roll.

After all, perhaps the only way to kill a moral panic is to turn it on itself. Especially now that a magazine, and a planet, are being run by people with adolescent mentalities - and Twitter is a playground for their teen minds.

Maybe now Christine sees the value of empathy and grace. But given that she and her coworkers just locked down their Twitter feed, I think all they feel now, is fear.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on March 22, 2021.

