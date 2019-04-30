Gutfeld on Beto's $5 trillion plan to save the Earth

Remember Beto?

Monday former congressman from Texas and current Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said that Earth only has 10 years left if no action is taken on climate change.

"I want to make sure that those who work in the oil and gas industry, those who work in the fossil fuel industry, are brought along as partners to make sure that we make this transition in the 10 years we have left to us, as the science and scientists tell us," O’Rourke said.

BETO: WE ONLY HAVE '10 YEARS' LEFT TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE

So now it's 10 years. To save humanity, Beto proposes spending $5 trillion over three decades. I don’t get it. This begs the question: why?

I'm thinking he saw Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., claim we only had 12 years left on Earth, and he thought: Oh yeah? I can do it in 10!

It's like a hysterical version of “Name that Tune.” Minus the tunes. Just the loons.

So why the return to global scare tactics?

I blame President Trump. America's economy is booming. Unemployment for everyone is at a historic low. Manufacturing jobs returned by the hundreds of thousands. There are people working now who never worked a day in their lives.

Since "Apocalypse Trump" doesn't work, we’re back to “Chicken Little Theater.”

Of course, this won’t stop Beto from using jets, trains or automobiles. Rationing is for the little people, but not for him.

Poor Beto. Just a month ago he was the media's Best Friend Forever. A walking sandwich board of earnest platitudes propped up by family wealth that masked decades of failure. To Vanity Fair magazine, he was king!

To the rest of us, he reminded us of that dorm roommate high on No-Doze, who lectures everyone about stuff he knows nothing about. A motivational speaker in search of an audience.

But the act is running dry. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is smarter. Plus he can speak without inflicting collateral damage on bystanders.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on April 30, 2019.

