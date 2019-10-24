Gutfeld on Congress attacking Zuckerberg

People mock Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his robot-like demeanor and appearance. But how would you react to this?

"In your ongoing dinner parties with far-right figures, some of who advance the conspiracy theory that white supremacy is a hoax, did you discuss so-called social media bias against conservatives, and do you believe there is a bias?" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. asked Zuckerberg at a congressional hearing Wednesday.

When Zuckerberg said “I don’t remember everything that was in the question” Ocasio-Cortez said “that’s all right, I’ll move on,” not even giving him a chance to answer.

What a contrast between showboating for clicks and basic politeness. At least Facebook's "AI" has some "I." Remember, while Zuckerberg created a company that employs thousands, Ocasio-Cortez prevented Amazon from employing thousands in a city she represents.

Zuckerberg's big question is: How do I connect a billion people? For Ocasio-Cortez, the big question is: How did I do on TV?

It got worse. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, asked: "It's almost like you think this is a joke when you have ruined the lives of many people, discriminated against them. Do you know what percentage of African-Americans are on Facebook, in comparison to majority folks?"

When Zuckerberg said he wasn't sure because Facebook doesn’t ask people on its site their race, Beatty added: "It came out in a report in the Pew Research Center that was sent to you, so maybe you just don't read a lot of things that deal with civil rights or African-Americans."

So where are all the fact-checkers in this? The journalistic showboats holding these politicians accountable when they create phony smears? I guess Brian Stelter is busy spellchecking Trump's tweets.

My favorite? Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who asked: "Are there any members of the LGBTQ+ community associated with this [Facebook] association, Mr. Zuckerberg?" The Facebook CEO responded that he wasn't sure.

Wow, he doesn’t know how many gay people work on an idea. That's a huge problem!

After this show, we're going to get the whole “Five” staff together and ask them if they like men, women or both. Yeah, I think that's totally legal!

Fact is, nobody in that room will ever do more to help more people than the geeky guy they slimed with idiotic questions. It's pure scapegoating.

Still unable to accept blame for 2016, they find a sacrificial piñata and beat the stuffing out of it. On their home turf, where they hold the gavels, they made Zuckerberg into a straw man and set fire to him.

