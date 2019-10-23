Watch: AOC gets testy with Facebook CEO while interrogating him about fact-checking

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., grilled Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, peppering him with questions about the site's fact-checking operations.

Their exchange took place during a House Financial Services Committee hearing where Zuckerberg was testifying.

Ocasio-Cortez, the freshman legislative firebrand, started her fact-checking questions by asking whether she could target predominantly black ZIP codes with misinformation about an election. When Zuckerberg said no, she pressed him on whether she could lie about Republicans voting for her "Green New Deal."

“I mean, If you’re not fact-checking political advertisements, I’m trying to understand the bounds here -- what’s fair game," she said.

Zuckerberg said he didn't know the answer at that moment, prompting her to ask him if he understood why his approach was problematic.

“Do you see a potential problem here with a complete lack of fact-checking on political advertisements?” she asked. Zuckerberg replied that he thought lying was wrong.

"I think if you were to run an ad that had a lie, that would be bad. That’s different from it being, in our position, the right thing to do to prevent your constituents or people in an election from seeing that you had lied," he said.

Ocasio-Cortez, apparently not satisfied, suggested he was equivocating: “So you won’t take down lies or you will take down lies?” She asked. “It’s a pretty simple yes or no.”