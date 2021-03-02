Gutfeld on CNN's Chris Cuomo saying he can no longer cover his scandal-plagued brother

We all have regrets in life but CNN anchor Chris Cuomo should have at least two:

INTERVIEW #1: CNN ANCHOR CHRIS CUOMO: (With brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laughing throughout) This was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double-barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face.

INTERVIEW #2: CNN ANCHOR CHRIS CUOMO: Do you think that you are an attractive person now, because you are single and ready to mingle? Do you really think you are some desirable single person, and that this is not just people paying you coming out at them?

NEW YORK GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D): I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Oh, those were the days!

NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO ACCUSED BY THIRD WOMAN OF UNWANTED SEXUAL ADVANCES

Amidst the gushing liberal frenzy over the Kissing Bandit's press briefings -- CC and the muscle factory thought it precious to exploit that moment for his own ratings. "Look, everyone, we're related!"

His boss and producers let it fly -- as thousands of people died in rest homes.

That Q-Tip still grimly taunts the victim’s families. How can you do a comedy routine as a plague claims our loved ones?

It’s possible, when you're the news. You control the spigot. Your friends control the narratives.

And when it gets bad -- just pretend the Q-Tip (and the creepy bro) never happened.

'THE VIEW' HOST: MAYBE DEMOCRATS SHOULD 'IGNORE EVERYTHING' ABOUT ANDREW CUOMO HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

So on Monday night, CC and the Muscle Factory steps away from the fray... Obviously, he must be aware of what’s going on with his brother!

CHRIS CUOMO: "Obviously, I’m aware of what’s going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively, and they will continue to do so."

So… when it’s bad news, Chris won’t cover him. When it’s good news, have at it.

If only that were the worst part of this…

It isn’t.

Seriously, why do the media and our politicians see the sexual harassment story as bigger than the rest home deaths?

Sure, unwanted kisses are creepy. But compared to thousands of deaths?

NOW you want him to resign? Over kissing, but not death?!!!

I don’t get it.

Is the sex harassment story just a way to get distance from the rest home outrage?

Or did the despised governor no longer serve a use to a media that needed him to get rid of Trump?

Either way, the media decides for you and me, what gets clicks.

You've got sex and you've got death. Which is more fun to cover?

At least Chris Cuomo doesn't have to choose.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on March 2, 2021.

