Gretchen's Take: Fiorina is the clear winner as of late

The new poll from NBC and the Wall Street Journal is great news for Carly Fiorina and Marco Rubio as both have gained significant ground. It's still good news for Donald Trump and Dr. Ben Carson too -- tied now for the top spot - although Carson has more to celebrate rising from just 10 percent last time to 21 precent now.

Fiorina is the clear winner as of late though. She barely registered in the polls in July. And since two strong debate performances has more to cheer about when you look deeper into this poll:

While she registered at only 2 percent back in July -- 28 percent of Republican primary voters now like her as their first or second choice in the GOP race. The one candidate taking the biggest hit is Jeb Bush -- who in June was sitting at 22 percent, down to 14 percent in July and now at just 7.

Jeb Bush appears to be entering a critical phase of his presidential campaign, with top donors apparently warning that the former Florida governor needs to demonstrate growth in the polls over the next month or face serious defections among money supporters...and in the end it all comes down to money raised unless you are Donald Trump.