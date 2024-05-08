GREG GUTFELD: Team Biden is lying to the American people to imprison its chief rival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump notches a win as libs sit and spin. A federal judge has postponed Trump's classified records trial indefinitely. It was supposed to start later this month, but like my vacation plans with Kristi Noem, that ain't happening.

You remember that case: the sham trial stemming from the classified records investigation cooked up by Jack Smith. The trial should have started May 20, but due to the myriad and interconnected pretrial issues, Judge Aileen Cannon put the whole damn thing on hold. Translation: That case is imploding faster than when my butt implants went scuba diving.

And our instincts as to why are correct. The judge's decision to postpone the trial comes just days after Jack Smith's own prosecutors admitted that evidence was rearranged after the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago back in August 2022.



Said the feds: "There are some boxes where the order of items within that box is not the same as in the associated scans... The government acknowledges that this is inconsistent with what government counsel previously understood and represented to the court."

That's a lot of words for saying, "We f***** up." Even former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder admits the whole process has simply not been on the up-and-up. And that's coming from a Democrat who looks like Howard Sprague.

And here's a revelation: The infamous crime scene photo of the raid may be more doctored than Jill Biden's education. Think about it. They admitted as much in a recent court filing.

Remember, it's the picture the liberal media shoved down our throats. All the classified papers laid out neatly on the beautiful, expensive Trump carpeting. Documents labeled "Top Secret" with distinct classification levels showing just how evil and conniving the big orange Godzilla really was to hoard such top secret materials.

The only thing is those papers labeled top secret were cover sheets they simply slapped on there for the photo op. Yeah, top secret cover sheets. What is this, "Get Smart"? Hey, guys, we don't want people to read this, better put "top secret" on it. Yeah, while we're at it, be sure to put, "Don't peek, awesome toy inside" on your kids' Christmas gifts.



As Julie Kelly with Declassified was first to report, the court filings "conclusively demonstrate that the government used the cover sheets to deceive the public as well as the court. The photo was a stunt, and one that adds more fuel to this dumpster-fire case." True, it was more staged than a Kilmeade book signing.

So once again, it's Team Biden lying to the American people to imprison his chief rival, because if you can't beat him, put him behind bars. But of course, there's no fooling the New York Times, they published this piece just days after the raid, "How the Picture of Top Secret Folders at Mar-a-Lago Came About."

Yeah, it was just one of the dozens of left-wing headlines touting the authenticity of a photo that was about as legitimate as those pills I ordered from Canada. I actually got shorter.

Now, I didn't go to law school, but I know evidence tampering when I see it — it's how I framed OJ. Of course, as predicted, the Trump-dependent media is melting down over the trial's indefinite delay.



MSNBC'S JOE SCARBOROUGH: It's crazy. It's crazy. A 12-year-old that went with her mother to "Take a Kid to Court Day," like as a lawyer, or something, would have come up with a better ruling than she's come up with. It's bizarre... I guess she's either ill-equipped — extraordinarily ill-equipped — or she just doesn't care what the world thinks of her. She's right now looking like, everything she's doing, she's doing to help Donald Trump.

No, God forbid there's some honesty right there at the end. He's not mad over the alleged tampering. He's mad that the defendant may be helped by the ruling.

Now, a normal person would be outraged that the government may be framing an American citizen, but in Joe's mind, the outrage is that this citizen might get justice.

Piece of advice, Joe: When you start rooting for the law to get away with bad things, you might be the bad guy. "Morning Joe" has now become the "Bonnie and Clyde" of insufferable dip*****.

So, while that Florida trial is put on ice, the hush money trial in New York took its scheduled weekly break today, so what are all the players up to? Well, Stormy Daniels took the day off to hit the beach.

…



See, it seems nothing can get orange Godzilla down. Every cockamamie crime, every faux felony, every trumped-up charge. Meanwhile, Biden's being hidden in a crate by the Ark of the Covenant, but it's all starting to unravel, just like the plot of a Stormy Daniels movie.

Why would there be four pizza delivery guys?

So you notice a trend here?

They told us the laptop was fake, but this photo was real. They told us spying on the Trumps was fake, but Russian collusion was real. They told us inflation was fake, but those job numbers were real.

How come the lies only go one way to help one guy and hurt the other? And we're supposed to be too dumb to notice? Well, maybe if you're "Morning Joe."