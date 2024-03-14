GREG GUTFELD: Democrats got so obsessed with race they forgot about people and in the process alienated men

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, according to the latest data, Democrats are losing their once customary advantage among Black, Latino and Asian American voters. A lot of Americans are realizing they disagree with the Dems, and they're under no obligation to vote Democrat just because of the color of their skin. Just like I'm under no obligation to like pickleball because I'm White. Isn't that great?

Democrats keep insisting that if you look a certain way, you have to vote a certain way, but it's like I always say, character is what matters most. And looks are only important when hiring assistants, but are the Dems really losing the Black and Hispanic vote, or are they losing Black and Hispanic men? What if this isn't about race at all? And more about the sexes? And why aren't the Dems talking about that? Because it tells you who's pushing men away from the Dems, AWFLs, affluent White female libs, the kind who embrace any current cause, but silent if something happens to women who don't agree with their views.

They have lousy life skills to test their dads and take pictures of their food, to fill the emptiness of their lonely, miserable lives until they die alone and are eaten by their cats. They work in academia, government, HR, journalism. They love talking about male tears as a traffic and chronic victimhood. They're the women driving men out of the party. And believe me, it's scary enough that they're driving.

A sexist would say all that. The Dems know that women, specifically single women, are how they win elections. Just look at 2020, 53% of married women back Trump, 46% of married women backed Biden, 34% of unmarried women back Trump, while 64% of unmarried women backed Biden. Like the crowd outside my dressing room that's a lot of unmarried women. So when we see voting blocs start to shift Republican, it's not because of race. It's not that men hate people who are different. We love equal rights. We just hate special rights.

But the Dems got so obsessed with race they forgot about people and in the process, alienated men in favor of activists. But how are they doing it exactly? Well, when you deny men's contributions to society or claim incessantly and incorrectly that we're being rewarded unfairly for it. The real wage gap is in the facts about the wage gap. Also, when you portray us as potentially bad instead of potentially good in the waring world of identity, men are the first to go. Well, unless they're men who like to dress up as women.

You know, it's nice that Dylan finally came out as a parody of women. To Mulvaney, chicks just take pills and bubble baths and don't know sports. It's a cute stick, this woman face. But wait a decade or so and like blackface, it'll be seen as gross, except on late night talk show hosts. But Mulvaney symbolizes the Dems problem, Bud tanked their stock by indulging an activist splashing around in a bathtub while pretending to drink their beer. This bud was no longer for you and so is this party. Where the women are women and the men can be too. But it's not just about men.

The Dems have embraced the misogyny that, like Mulvaney, pretends to be pro-women. The Dems cannot say what a woman is. They see activists as having a priority over parents when it comes to gender. They see female sports as the next frontier for mediocre dudes, and they look down at women who make different choices than they do. So maybe the Dems have become a woman party, but it's a type of woman. It's one that says she's for choice, if only they're her choices too.

So let's say a young woman told a Republican friend that she wants to get a job at a bank and become VP by the time she's 35, her Republican friend will say, fine, whatever, good for you. But if a woman went to a liberal friend and said, hey, I want to get married and raise a family, by the time I'm 28, she will be laughed at. She'll probably be called a Stepford wife because that's what this Stepford bloke will say.

So maybe I'm wrong about this being a woman's party when they abandoned women who choose different paths, when they laud men and female sports, when they support the destruction of kids' bodies, when they said nothing about an unarmed female murdered on Jan 6, when they focus on language about an illegal instead of the woman he murdered. So I get why men are leaving the Democrats.

They want to treat women differently than the party does, and by differently we mean better.