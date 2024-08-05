GREG GUTFELD: Choosing to be special instead of unique should come with a warning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, it's amazing how far Kamala Harris has come since she entered the race, given that she's done nothing. Instead of hiding in the basement, she's hiding behind Megan Thee Stallion's butt. Hell, her husband has answered more questions about banging his nanny, but Harris hasn't changed. She's the same Kamala no one voted for. Now, three weeks ago, Trump was nearly killed and two weeks before that, Trump had exposed the biggest political scandal ever-- that the Democrat government had covered up the president's dementia, putting our country in jeopardy while assuring Harris' nomination.

But somehow that's ancient news brought to you by the news. And so you see the machine at work, taking what's already there, Harris, and giving it the whole makeover. It's like Whoopi Goldberg went to bed and woke up as Halle Berry. Harris didn't have to do anything, just let the people in charge do their thing. The polls tell you everything. If Kamala remained a constant then what impacted the polls? Everything else. And it's driven by identity politics, it has to be, because what else is there? Her achievements, her intelligence, her articulation? No, every position Kamala's held is either impossible to fathom or no longer applies. She even flip-flops on her race. But it's identity that they made the selling point and you cannot question it. Because if you do, watch out.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Why is former President Trump questioning the vice president's racial identity?

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Well, first George, in Chicago, he was responding to a question from, I believe, Rachel Scott, like, this is really a phony controversy. I don't really care. Most people don't.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You just repeated the slur again. If it doesn't matter, why do you all keep questioning her identity? She's always identified as a Black woman. She is biracial. She has a Jamaican father, an Indian mother. She's always identified as both. Why are you questioning that?

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Well, George, first of all, this is something that's actually a conversation throughout social media right now. There were a lot of people who are trying to figure this out. But again, that's a side issue, not the main issue, the main issue....

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Sir, one second thing. You just did it. You just did it again. Why do you insist on questioning her racial identity?

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Are you going to talk or do you want me to talk?

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I want you to answer my question.

Meanwhile, CNN featured a local reporter asking a group of Black men at a barbershop if Harris would make them vote Democrat.

Ah, yes. The infamous "some," and it's the "some" that allows another white jack--- to say Black folks' opinions on race don't matter. Unless, of course, they agree with this White guy. But that's the Dems. They no longer look at people, individuals, as unique but as part of a group. So you're not voting for the moron who screwed up the border and hid Biden's dementia, no, you're voting for Black women. But Harris' identity parade began with Joe choosing her for her race and her gender, and yet pointing that out, that's racist.

We're supposed to pretend it didn't happen like that time Kudlow showed up at my place in broken handcuffs. But they're able to hide Harris' unique flaws by shifting to the traits of a group. So she goes from unique to special. Now, under God and nature, we're all unique, but we aren't special. Your problems don't matter more than mine and vice versa. But in an era where God and nature are seen as irrelevant, we've abandoned the idea of being unique for being special. Why does a healthy young person mutilate their body? Because they abandon uniqueness and embrace what they've been told makes them special.

Their parents also indulge this, for they still feel special too. Dyed hair then becomes a shaved head. Piercings, crude tattoos, fervent activism becomes a replacement for uniqueness. For everyday, you need to prove you're special. But all those things do is make you easier to pick out of a lineup after you've done something stupid in the name of social justice. Then you get to be in the most cherished group of all-- victims. But that specialness is like non-waterproof paint.

It washes right off the next day, and you have to apply another coat, another cause, another slogan on your shirt, another pronoun, another shower curtain ring in your nostril. The Paris Olympics opening ceremony was the end game of identity, championing the excess of self, rejecting beauty as it justified its own overkill, and over time, the sin of pride demands others to lodge their specialness even as it rejects your unique place in the world. And if you dare question, they become vengeful.

They mocked Christianity, and they're a victim because people noticed. And that leads to deeper, emptier excesses. And what's forgotten is what's truly unique about you. An 80-year-old Black man at a top college could descend from slaves. An 18-year-old White man could have abusive, drug-addled parents.

Both are unique, but one cannot be more special than the other. So whether it's Kamala Harris or angry activists or an Olympic barfathon, it's all the same poison. Choosing to be special instead of unique should come with a warning - fatal if ingested.