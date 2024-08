Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., issued a warning to former President Trump to focus on Vice President Harris’ bad judgment instead of her heritage as he runs for a second term in the Oval Office.

Graham was a guest on "Fox News Sunday" where Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich asked him about Trump’s comments about Harris’ racial identity.

"So, here's what I would say to President Trump. The problem I have with Kamala Harris is not her heritage, it's her judgment," Graham said. "She has been wrong about everything. When she tried to explain what she would do about inflation and an upcoming recession, it made no sense. It's gibberish."

This week, Trump posted an image of Harris’ birth certificate on Truth Social after receiving a lot of criticism for remarks he made during a Q&A session at the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on Wednesday.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage," the former president said during the Q&A. "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now, she wants to be known as Black. So, I don't know. Is she Indian or is she Black?"

Heinrich asked Graham about Trump’s comments and asked if it alienated millions of Black voters, including from his state of South Carolina.

The senator said 30% of his state is African American, adding that former Gov. Nikki Haley is of Indian heritage, and one of her children married an African-American football player who attended Clemson University.

"Every day we're talking about her heritage and not her terrible, dangerous liberal record throughout her entire political life. It's a good day for her and a bad day for us," Graham said. "So, I would encourage President Trump to prosecute the case against Kamala Harris' bad judgment."

Graham also sent a message to Trump on the show that it was his election to lose.

"It's important you win to reset a broken border and get the world in good order," he said. "The American people are looking to have their problems solved. I think your presidency was an incredible presidency for national security and prosperity."