Geraldo Rivera: Michael Cohen's backstabbing, personal betrayal of Trump will fail

What a weird morning Wednesday, February 27 is.

Overseas, the president continues his historic outreach to Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s Supreme Leader. The stakes could not be higher: nothing less than nuclear disarmament and ending the almost 70-year-long Korean War.

To Democrats, especially those on the House Oversight Committee, the potentially giant step toward making the planet safer pales in comparison to the opportunity to unsettle the Trump presidency and possibly pave the way for his eventual impeachment.

CONVICTED LIAR MICHAEL COHEN IS TESTIFYING ABOUT TRUMP – SHOULD WE BELIEVE A WORD HE SAYS?

These raw meat, take-no-prisoners politicians have been circling shark-like around Michael Cohen, the president’s former fixer who is, as you read this, stabbing his ex-boss in the back.

The fact that these hearings are going on this week, as President Trump works hard in Vietnam to make the world safer, shows how our political discourse has degenerated into a sleazy game of gotcha.

In his opening remarks, Cohen branded President Trump a racist conman who cheats everybody, had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ pending dump of damaging Hillary Clinton emails during the heat of the 2016 campaign, and, oh yes, paid off porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen’s testimony on Wednesday was dramatic, entertaining, embarrassing, nothing new, and will not advance the Russian collusion narrative that has preoccupied America’s political discourse since President Trump’s surprise November 2016 election.

Michael Cohen has already been convicted of lying to Congress. Yet now, to Congressional Democrats, he is their last, best hope of beating or at least punishing Donald Trump. Unless Cohen has more than I have heard so far, his personal betrayal will fail.

