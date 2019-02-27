Michael Cohen testifies about Trump, Roger Stone-WikiLeaks plot at House hearing -- live blog

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former attorney, testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, and is expected to accuse the commander-in-chief of knowing his long-time adviser Roger Stone was reaching out to WikiLeaks about the publication of stolen Democratic National Committee emails.

Cohen, who released his prepared opening statement ahead of his House hearing, apparently will not claim Trump directed those communications.

READ: MICHAEL COHEN'S PREPARED OPENING STATEMENT BEFORE HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

"Questions have been raised about whether I know of direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia," Cohen will testify. "I do not. I want to be clear. But, I have my suspicions."

Trump, who is in Hanoi, Vietnam, for his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, tweeted that Cohen was "lying in order to reduce his prison time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen was disbarred in New York on Tuesday -- the same day he testified behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee. He is slated to report to prison next month to serve three years time.

Fox News's Gregg Re contributed to this report.



Follow FoxNews.com's live blog below. Mobile users click here.

