DR MARC SIEGEL: Tell me your miracles and I will tell you the ones I am praying for

One of the main premises of my new book, "The Miracles Among Us," is that we all experience miracles — we just have to look hard enough to find them, and that they come to us in many different forms, from direct divine intervention to great doctoring to advanced technology wrapped in a compilation of coincidences.

Sadly, despite praying directly to a personal God, there are countless tragedies in which not amount of prayer appears to impact the outcome. As New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan told me, God brings us the miracles He wants us to have, not necessarily the ones we ask for.

My book has resonated with people who have experienced some kind of miracle and want to talk about it. This past week I was standing outside Fox News headquarters in a cold wind with a sign that said, "Bring me your miracle." Many people stopped to share their stories, including Kathleen, an elderly woman from Long Island.

"I had a problem with my sinuses," she told me. "I saw two top sinus specialists, both of whom looked at my CT scans and said I needed surgery. The night before the procedure, I went to the healing center I go to and prayed with my priest for a successful healthy outcome. But as I was praying, a voice came to me and said, ‘Go see Scully. Go see Scully.’ I looked, but there was no one there."

"Scully?

"He is my general doctor and he works in an urgent care center. I hadn’t gone to him in the first place because I thought this kind of problem needed a specialist to solve. But when I heard the voice, I knew God was telling me to see Dr. Scully, so I went to the urgent care center the next day. He talked with me, tapped my sinuses with his fingers -- which the sinus specialists hadn’t done -- and told me I just needed a Benadryl at night and nothing else. So, I cancelled the surgery, and I have been feeling completely fine ever since."

"Allergic sinusitis. Sounds like you avoided an unnecessary surgery. And the voice?"

"An angel from God, of course."

Indeed, not all miracles are strictly medical. Some are based on intuition, on a moment of faith, or on a doctor working with their patient and refusing to give up. Some are due to direct divine intervention and others are based on a combined mixture of belief and science.

We continue to pray for National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who, more than three weeks after being shot in the head, is now breathing on his own and can even stand with assistance, according to Medstar Washington Hospital Center where he is being treated. He faces a long road of rehabilitation, but his progress so far is already a medical miracle.

This week we also continue to pray for the victims of the shooting at my alma mater, Brown University — a true ivory tower where centuries of dedicated peaceful study and discourse was suddenly shattered by a gunman, leaving profound fear, anxiety and two tragic student deaths.

According to Dr. Craig Spencer, a renowned emergency room physician who was working at Rhode Island Hospital — the Level 1 trauma center where the victims were taken — the initial efforts at triage and stabilization last Saturday were successful. This means the medical team was able to stop the bleeding and stabilize their vital signs right away. Successful surgeries followed.

We hope and pray that God will bring a full recovery to these victims and restore peace and tranquility to the university shaken to its core.

Brown University President Christina Paxson reported to the campus community on Friday that "the condition of the other shooting victims continues to improve. As of late last night, six were in stable condition, and three had been discharged from the hospital."

Brown badly needs this miracle of recovery – and soon, as Christmas approaches.

