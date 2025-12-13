Wounded National Guardsman is making 'extraordinary progress,' can breathe on his own: doctor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Guardsman who was shot in the head in late November in Washington, D.C., is making "extraordinary progress," as he "is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance," a neurosurgeon revealed.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s Jeffrey Mai provided the update on U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, as U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was killed in the Nov. 26 attack, was laid to rest this week in West Virginia. Gov. Patrick Morrisey described Tuesday’s ceremony for her as "incredibly moving."

"Sixteen days ago, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was airlifted to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with a critical gunshot wound to the head. Thanks to the immediate response of emergency personnel and the exceptional care provided by our trauma and neurosurgery teams, he received lifesaving treatment, including emergency surgery to control bleeding and relieve pressure on his brain," Mai said in a statement released Friday.

"Today, we are proud to share that Staff Sgt. Wolfe has made extraordinary progress. He is now breathing on his own and can stand with assistance— important milestones that reflect his strength and determination. Based on these improvements, he is now ready to transition from acute care to inpatient rehabilitation as the next step in his recovery journey," he added.

"While this remains an early phase of healing, his progress gives us every reason to feel hopeful about what lies ahead," Mai also said.

Wolfe’s parents, Melody and Jason Wolfe, released their own statement saying, "The care has been remarkable, and they have told us Andy’s progress is miraculous."

"We also want to thank the world for the prayers. We know and appreciate the power of prayer, and we see the result of God working with and through these amazing medical professionals," they added. "People around the world are praying for Andy and the presence of God was evident in his room on many occasions."

Morrisey said Friday that, "I think we're all going to remember Sarah [Beckstrom] for a very, very long time because she was such a brave woman who we lost in that tragic, unprovoked attack."

The National Guard said Beckstrom was "laid to rest with full military honors during a ceremony and interment Dec. 9 at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, West Virginia."

"As you look across these hills and out onto the rows of headstones, each stone a brick to the foundation of freedom upon which we stand today, I encourage you to remember this," 111th Engineer Brigade Chaplain (Maj.) Christopher Bennett was quoted as saying as he presided over the ceremony. "No plots in the West Virginia National Cemeteries can be purchased. Each must be earned, and we know Spc. Sarah Backstrom has earned her place here among us today."

"There are many understandable responses to Sarah's tragic murder," Bennett added. "Anger, grief and confusion are natural and understandable, and God is big enough to handle all of those emotions and more. We can take comfort in knowing that God is just and that in the end, justice will be served."