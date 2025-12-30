DR MARC SIEGEL: 5 incredible miracles from 2025 that give me hope for 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

My new book "The Miracles Among Us," uncovers multipronged miracles that lifted my spirits during the process of writing it and has also successfully lifted the spirits of many readers who have reached out to share their own miracles since it was published in November. That theme provides hope for 2026 — that faith and God's perpetual guiding presence can help us overcome our divisions. Here is my list of five miracles from 2025 that make me feel optimistic about the new year ahead.

1. The Hostages

Eli Sharabi was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and was released on Feb. 8, 2025, as part of a peace agreement, only to find out that his wife Lianne; their daughters Noiya and Yahel; and his brother Yossi -- who was also taken hostage -- had been murdered.

Sharabi’s memoir "Hostage," is an incredible detailing of the terrible suffering, torment, deprivation and dehumanization he endured at the hands of his Hamas captors.

After his release, Sharabi became an advocate for the return of the remaining hostages and the return of the dead still held by Hamas.

Sharabi’s survival — and that of the 168 other hostages who were returned alive to Israel — is a big miracle. He has spoken about how Jewish teaching and the Torah helped him choose life rather than allow grief and loss to bury him.

As we enter 2026, we pray for a sustained peace in Gaza, in Israel, and throughout the Middle East.

2. Medical Breakthroughs

In the medical world, advances in cancer immunotherapy have been prodigious and promising for 2026. Cancer vaccines, including mRNA-based therapies, now target proteins on the surface of the cancer and opened the door for further targeted therapies, such as antibody-drug conjugates. These therapies have shown effectiveness against tumors that were previously untreatable, including pancreatic cancer.

One key target is the KRAS gene, which is prominent in many cases of pancreatic cancer. KRAS is responsible for regulating cellular growth through a protein that acts as a cellular switch, but a mutation causes the switch to be stuck "on," allowing the cancer to grow out of control.

We are heading into an era of personalized cancer treatments, where a person’s particular genetic makeup with help determine both prevention and treatment therapies.

3. Artificial Intelligence

There has been a lot of discussion and debate about artificial intelligence, but from where I sit its promise is simply a "no-brainer." From Nvidia-designed robots that understand and perform complex tasks — including moving, lifting, perception, navigation and even decision-making — it is clear that robots programmed with AI will perform increasingly useful roles in 2026, including patient monitoring.

In the world of healthcare, AI continues to gain a stronger foothold, from advances in opportunistic imaging, where heart disease and cancer can be diagnosed early without direct human involvement, to practice management and accelerated drug development. AI has revolutionized the medical world in 2025 with many more miracles to come.

4. NexoBrid

When I wrote about Nexobrid in "The Miracles Among Us," it was because the treatment saved many lives among burn victims following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

One family, the Golans, were literally burned alive in their kibbutz home and survived. They were healed with the help of NexoBrid.

NexoBrid removes the dead tissue from a burn, often replacing the need for surgical debridement. By 2025, its regular use has spread around the world, including widespread use in the U.S.

Now a new study from Israel reveals that NexoBrid improves the cosmetic and healing outcome from so-called traumatic tattoos, where projectiles or skin damage occurs from blast injuries.

NexoBrid, which is derived from pineapples, represents a major medical advance.

5. Baby KJ Muldoon

Baby KJ is a Christmas miracle, surviving an otherwise deadly genetic abnormality which causes the buildup of uremia that the kidney is supposed to filter out of the body and which leads to a massive buildup of toxic ammonia. But with genetic editing from CRISPR, KJ’s genetic mutation was fixed.

She has been able to walk and thrive. Her experience bodes well for personalized gene therapies of many kinds involving a range of diseases. These miracles will become far more commonplace in 2026 and provide more hope for the future of personalized medicine.

