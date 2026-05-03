DAVID MARCUS: How Democrats sneaked in reparations, and how they'll protect em

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The battle over reparations for racial minorities in the United States has grown somewhat quiet in recent years, but it's not because proponents of it have surrendered. It's because they have already won.

The list of ways in which our government redistributes wealth to minorities is long, as you’ll see below, but first, it's worth paying attention to something that Democratic strategist James Carville said recently.

Referring to packing the Supreme Court and making Washington DC and Puerto Rico states, should Democrats retake power, the cagey old Cajun said, "Don't run on it. Don't talk about it. Just do it."

I posit that this is precisely what Democrats have done in regard to reparations.

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Take for example, marijuana legalization laws in states such as New York and Minnesota that offer loans, often forgivable, and training only to black and brown people, or other "special equity" groups,

This is millions of tax dollars being given to people solely on the basis of their race.

The excuse Democrats use is that black and brown people were disproportionately harmed by harsh drug laws, but obviously the vast majority have never been arrested for drug crimes.

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And it's not just the weed business. In Democrat enclave after Democrat enclave, these set-aside programs exist to help these "special equity" groups get a leg up in businesses like, oh, I don’t know, day care centers and hospices. In states like Minnesota and California, we have seen how this form of reparations easily falls prey to fraud.

Another form of reparations that has saturated our society over the past two decades is mandatory Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training both in the public and the private sector.

When a state or locality mandates, as almost every blue one does, that every government employee has to watch an hour-long video about how not to be a racist, with a quiz at the end, that costs millions, almost exclusively paid to black- and brown-owned providers.

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Even reparations studies themselves, of which there has been an endless supply and which all seem to land on needing more money for more studies is a form of reparations.

Democrats aren’t even particularly shy about their use of reparations anymore. New York Mayor Zorhan Mamdani, as a candidate, defended his plan to heavily tax "wealthier and whiter," neighborhoods, by saying, "That is just a description of what we see right now. It’s not driven by race. It’s more of an assessment of what neighborhoods are being under-taxed versus over-taxed."

For some reason, Madman Mamdani thinks that if he phrases it this way he isn’t saying, "White people have too much money so the government will give some of it to non-White people," but that is exactly and literally what he is saying.

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This is how normalized and regular the use of reparations has already become in our society.

Democrats are not trying to bring about reparations, they already have. What they are doing now is protecting the multi-billion-dollar industries that their backdoor reparations have already created.

Sadly, most of the people who benefit from this de facto form of reparations are a handful of activists, who like those who ran Black Lives Matters, often enrich themselves in the guise of fighting systemic racism.

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The vast majority of black and brown people do not benefit from a small number getting cheap forgivable loans to sling weed, only the people who take that money do.

Nobody has ever been brought out of poverty as a result of a DEI workplace training requirement, but those providing the services live high on the hog.

And all of these beneficiaries, though a small slice of the black and brown population, are generous donors and organizers for the Democratic Party.

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Nice work if you can get it.

Although most of this form of reparations is occurring on the state and local level, that doesn’t mean there is no role for the federal government to play. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon has shown a willingness to go after these programs.

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More needs to be done. This normalization that Democrats have pushed, of the government treating people differently based on the color of their skin, must be pulled out by the roots.

And as Carville pointed out, let this serve as a warning: The Democrats don’t have to tell you how they will fundamentally harm our country before they actually do it.