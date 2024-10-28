Why so many Blacks like me are leaving the chains of the Democratic Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Blacks than ever in my neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago are done with Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. For years, they’ve been told how to vote like mindless sheep and for years they’ve been told to keep waiting for their political favors like mindless sheep. Year after year, nothing changes. We’re still on the bottom of America. But now they’re beginning to ask questions.

One question I get is, "Hey, Pastor Corey, why are you a Republican?"

I bring them into my church office and give them my usual spiel about embracing the American values of hard work, responsibility, accountability, and living a purpose-driven life. I then ask them what the Democrats have done for them other than empty promises. What has improved in their lives since their childhood? Do they organize their lives around government entitlements? Has the government asked for any kind of personal or professional uplift in exchange for these entitlements? Why haven’t the Democrats ever presented true and proven policies of uplift? Is it to keep the black man trapped in the permanent underclass to be exploited for political gains as a symbol of systemic racism?

KAMALA HARRIS WANTS THIS BLACK MAN'S VOTE. WHY CAN'T SHE TREAT US LIKE THE AMERICANS WE ARE?

Another question I get that is one of my favorites: "Pastor Corey, how did you get the money to build the community center?" I tell them that I had a vision that I never let go for over 10 years despite naysayers. When Fox News came to me with the idea of Rooftop Revelations, I saw it as my opportunity to go around the man to the people and explain that it was our mission to reverse the fortunes of our neighborhood. We were not going to wait on the government anymore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

That message resonated loudly with countless people across America and many of them sent money to us. Most of these people have been smeared as racist, deplorables, and other nasty terms by the Democrats and yet it is these people, most of them conservative, who gave to our community from their hearts. Actions speak loudly and they acted and that says everything.

I asked, why was I able to do what I, along with my supporters, did and the government could not? Why is it that Democrats run for office on endless promises to help us and things only get worse.

I remind them that most of them vote for Mayor Brandon Johnson. A report from Wirepoints just revealed that Johnson spends $100 million yearly on Chicago’s emptiest schools. And it wants to spend another billion. These young Blacks went through Chicago Public Schools and know how bad they are and that’s why I ask them how they in their good conscious could reward exploiters of Black people like Brandon Johnson. Just because he’s Black?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How do they feel when former President Obama demands that they be racially loyal and vote for Harris because she’s black? How does blackness fix the problems in our neighborhood? It wasn’t black people but people all over America that contributed to the building of our community center.

In these conversations I repeat one thing over and over: don’t judge a man by his skin but by his actions. And I tell them that it was my action, my individual initiative, and my faith that brought positive change to this neighborhood — not the all-powerful government. I had no help in the beginning, but I had faith in God and in myself and in my fellow man. More and more of these Blacks are beginning to buy into the idea that they are their very own best agent of uplift in life and that is why many of them are leaving the chains of the Democratic Party.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM PASTOR COREY BROOKS