America isn’t done with Jesus — and the bestseller list just proved it

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Here is what you are supposed to believe about America in 2026: we are a post-Christian country. The faith of our grandparents is fading. The rising generation has moved on. The artifacts in the museums and the manuscripts under glass belong to a world that no longer speaks to ours. Then explain what just happened.

A book arguing the opposite — that the historical evidence for Jesus of Nazareth is stronger today than at any point in 2,000 years — just climbed to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. Not a celebrity memoir. Not a political tell-all. A book about ten discoveries — ossuaries, papyri, inscriptions, a linen cloth, coins pulled from Judean dirt — arguing that the man at the center of Western civilization is exactly who the Gospels said he was.

I wrote that book. I am not surprised it found readers. I am surprised by how many — and by what that number is telling us.

NEW BOOK ON ARCHAEOLOGICAL EVIDENCE FOR JESUS ROCKETS TO TOP OF BESTSELLER LIST

The story America keeps getting told is that faith retreats as evidence advances. The data say otherwise. Every shovel in the ground for the last century has cut against the skeptics, not for them.

The critics said Pontius Pilate was a fiction of pious imagination — a Roman governor invented by Christians to lend their story gravity. Then in 1961 at Caesarea Maritima, archaeologists turned over a limestone block with his name carved into it. Prefect of Judea. Inscription intact. The man the Gospels place at the trial of Jesus is now attested in stone by the very empire that executed him.

The critics said Nazareth did not exist in the first century. Then the excavations came, and the houses came, and the ritual baths came, and a first-century dwelling now stands beneath the Sisters of Nazareth convent. The critics said Caiaphas — the high priest who presided over the condemnation — was a Gospel invention.

Then in 1990, construction workers south of Jerusalem broke through into a burial chamber, and inside they found an ornate limestone ossuary inscribed with his family name. The man who sent Jesus to Pilate has left his bones to testify.

I have held a Roman crucifixion nail in my hand. I held one at the World Economic Forum in Davos this January — in the one room full of the people most confident that history has moved on. It had not moved on.

I could go on. The James Ossuary, with its inscription naming Jesus by name — the earliest archaeological reference to Jesus outside the Gospels themselves. The Magdalen Papyrus fragments at Oxford, carrying portions of Matthew from within living memory of the apostles. The Great Isaiah Scroll from Qumran, a thousand years older than any Hebrew Bible manuscript we had before 1947, matching the text we already held almost letter for letter. And the Shroud of Turin — which I went to Italy to see for myself, and which bears the image of a crucified man whose wounds match the Gospel accounts down to the Roman flagrum, the crown of thorns, the nail through the wrist.

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Every one of those discoveries answers a question the academy was certain would never be answered. Every one of them sides with the Gospel writers.

So why now? Why is a book full of inscriptions and ossuaries and manuscript scraps rocketing up a bestseller list in a country that is supposed to have moved past all of this?

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Because the people have noticed what the experts missed. A generation that was told to outgrow faith is asking whether faith was ever the thing they needed to outgrow. A nation exhausted by ideology is reaching for history. A culture drowning in noise is reaching for stone — for the hard, quiet, stubborn evidence that refuses to bend to the spirit of the age.

I have held a Roman crucifixion nail in my hand. I held one at the World Economic Forum in Davos this January — in the one room full of the people most confident that history has moved on. It had not moved on. The nail was still iron. The point was still sharp. The weight of it in my palm said what every artifact in this book says: something happened here. A man died on a cross outside Jerusalem on Friday, April 3, AD 33. And three days later, the tomb was empty, and the movement he started has never stopped reaching the next generation, no matter how many funerals the cultured despisers schedule for it.

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The bestseller list is not the story. The story is what the bestseller list is pointing at. Americans are not done with Jesus. They were done with being told that serious people had to be.

The evidence is in. The tomb is empty. And the culture is catching up.

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