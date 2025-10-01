DAVID MARCUS: My run-in shows that in Portland, it's the cops who are handcuffed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For more than 100 nights in a row, Antifa thugs have taken over the streets in front of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility (ICE), hooting, hollering and waving any flag that wasn’t Old Glory.

As dusk descended on Tuesday, it was clear they—not the hapless handful of police on hand—were in control. I later learned officers were told by their higher-ups not to engage the black-clad, masked radicals.

If you have never seen Antifa at night, in their natural menacing environment, I’d describe it as a mental asylum meeting a Batman movie. It’s almost hard to imagine these characters are real.

Not long after I arrived at the chaotic scene, a man drove up in a pickup truck, an American flag hoisted behind it. I asked the driver, Shannon, why he had decided to come.

"Because this is bull----," he told me.

Moments later, his truck was surrounded by masked Antifa members, one on an electric bike. They mocked him in their usual sexually disparaging terms and urged him to commit an act of violence against them. He knew better than to take the bait but made his presence known before driving off.

Not long after, across the street, the thugs set their sights on a woman in a white sedan. Her name is Helena, and I had just interviewed her. Born and raised in Portland, Helena had just told me, "Our streets are ravaged. Look at our streets: There’s homelessness, it’s full of garbage, businesses are leaving. We are not a thriving city."

Now, her car was completely surrounded by masked Antifa losers, including one in a giant frog costume. Women screeched at her as the soy-boy miscreants berated her in belittling terms.

It was clear the three police officers standing by were going to do nothing, despite her car being repeatedly kicked, so I made my way through to her, tapped her on the shoulder and said, "You should probably go."

Helena replied, slightly panicked, "I want to, but they won’t let me."

I looked up at her captors and said firmly, "She wants to leave; let her leave," and, of all people, it was the frogman who shouted, "Let her leave," as I helped her back up without hitting anyone.

As I crossed the street, one of the cops—hand to God—said to me, "What happened there?" I was gobsmacked. I said, "They wouldn’t let her leave, so I helped her get out." He replied, "Good."

What?

I didn’t say anything but wondered, "Why weren’t the police doing that instead of me?" I would soon have my answer.

A few minutes later, I heard some of the Antifa gang start chanting, "Run, Katie, run," and I knew the Katie in question would be The Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt, who has been documenting antifa outside the ICE facility for months.

I turned and saw part of the crowd running, umbrellas attempting to block cameras. Daviscourt was pointing and saying, "That one, with the backpack."

The journalist had just been smashed in the face with a flagpole, a burgeoning black eye forming, as she, another journalist with her security, and I watched the Antifa crowd scream, "Katie is a pedophile." That’s a common tactic of theirs.

The Antifa members formed a shield around the alleged assailant as Daviscourt spoke to police, pointing out who she thought hit her.

Amazingly, instead of the police taking any immediate action, Daviscourt was told to walk almost a half-mile away to meet two officers and make her complaint.

When we arrived, police told us that "higher-ups" had told them not to engage "so we don’t become a flashpoint." It was an abject surrender of the streets.

Just as the useless authorities in Portland allow addicts and vagrants full run of the city, the same applies to Antifa. Even when a journalist is physically assaulted, as far as Portland police are concerned, the answer to "Whose streets?" really is "Antifa’s streets."

Eventually, ICE agents appeared to disperse the crowd, and it seemed some arrests were made. But as for Portland cops, they may as well have been Barney Fife from "The Andy Griffith Show."

The rumor on the ground was that the National Guard would be deployed sometime Wednesday, and honestly, it could not come as more welcome news to a community that has been insulted, assaulted and kept up to all hours by these Antifa monsters.

As I write this sentence, dawn is breaking in Portland, the mist slowly burning off. Could this be the day the government starts to take this city back from Antifa? If so, it is not a moment too soon.