DAVID MARCUS: Americans get it. Trump's moves to clean up Biden's open border chaos will be messy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most adults understand, from personal experience, that doing the right thing, the thing that needs to be done, is not always painless. In fact, it is often very hard.

As President Donald Trump seeks to fix our broken immigration system, there will be times when we want to look away, and while it is important that we do not look away, it is more important that we stay steadfast in our mission of making our nation more safe and secure.

On Wednesday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., traveled to El Salvador to demand that Kilmar Abrego Garcia be returned to the United States, presumably to face deportation again.

TOM HOMAN 'DISGUSTED' BY DEM SENATOR'S TRIP TO BRING HOME ALLEGED MS-13 GANG MEMBER

Meanwhile, talk-a-thon champion Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. and other Democrats have vowed to make the journey as well.

Perhaps Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can go too and don another all-white outfit to reprise her dramatic 2019 role as the inconsolable crying woman outside a detention facility.

The details of Garcia’s situation are a bit murky. The White House has admitted some form of error occurred in his case, and yet, the facts remain that he was in our nation illegally and there is evidence tying him to the deadly gang MS-13.

LIBERAL SENATOR SAYS HE IS FLYING TO VISIT DEPORTED MIGRANT IN PRISON, OTHER DEMS PLANNING TRIPS

The Supreme Court has weighed in, kind of, insisting that the Trump administration "facilitate," Garcia’s return for a hearing, but nobody seems to know exactly what facilitate means here, so he languishes in, admittedly, a terrible situation.

Maybe Garcia does not belong in a supermax prison in El Salvador, but the "Maryland Man," as friendly news outlets absurdly refer to him, as if he was just here to make crab cakes, absolutely does not belong in the United States.

And therein lies the rub, the moral dilemma our nation is facing because of Biden and the Democrats' heartless lies to millions of illegal migrants.

The message from the Trump administration is cold and hard. Not only are they saying that anyone here illegally will be deported, they are saying it is possible you could wind up in El Salvador’s terrifying prisons.

That is not an easy thing for many Americans to hear and accept; We are a moral people. More importantly, we are not a cruel people, but we must look at the alternative: the murders and rapes committed by illegal migrants, the devastating economic impact on our cities and towns.

Moreover, polling shows Americans wildly support Trump’s closing of the border, which has been astoundingly successful. In March 2024, agents on the southern border apprehended 137,473 illegal migrants. Last month, that number was a mere 7,181.

VANCE SOUNDS OFF ON DEPORTATION, 'RATIFICATION OF BIDEN'S ILLEGAL MIGRANT INVASION' VIA 'FAKE LEGAL PROCESS'

This is unquestionably a major victory for the safety and security of the United States, and let's be clear, a major reason for it is that, unlike under Joe Biden, these would-be migrants know that the punishment for illegal entry could be devastating.

The magnet has been switched off. The border has been demagnetized.

And I will go an important step further. How many women among the 137,000 migrants last March were raped along the way? How many children were trafficked? Where were the tears from Democrats who cannot bear to see an alleged gangbanger deported, for those poor souls?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Americans do not relish the position that our feckless political leadership has put us in through their failure to enforce our nation’s laws, but neither can we simply accept the consequences of having no border.

Joe Biden and other Democrats have always counted on the idea that when push came to shove, Republicans and the American people would not have the stomach to do what had to be done to make millions of illegal migrants leave the country.

In 2023, then President Biden just decided that half a million migrants from places like Venezuela and Haiti suddenly had temporary protected status, all at once, but this week a liberal federal judge said to take away the status, each case must be heard individually.

If we held 2 hearings a day, 7 days a week, it would take 685 years to adjudicate the 500,000, and that is obviously the point.

Biden and the Democrats have always counted on the idea that when push came to shove, Republicans and the American people would not have the stomach to do what had to be done to make millions of illegal migrants leave the country.

Today, we are seeing that this prediction was dead wrong, and that, in fact, with clear, and yes, also caring eyes, the American people accept that our illegal immigration nightmare has to end, even if it gets a little messy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For 40 years the United States has all but pretended that we have no immigration laws, even though we decidedly do. Today, the entirely predictable crisis brought on by that game of make-believe is clear and present. It is also a big reason why Donald Trump is president.

Americans understand that fixing our broken immigration system will not be easy, but saving the United States of America in times of peril never is, and today, we are finally ready to get it done.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID MARCUS