DAVID MARCUS: 5 things New York Republicans need to hear from Andrew Cuomo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Politics is a funny thing. Five years ago, when he was riding high as the Democrat governor of New York, mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo could never have imagined that the future of his political career would be in the hands of New York City Republican voters .

It's a bit strange for the Republican voters too, but having lost the Democratic primary to far-left Zohran Mamdani , Cuomo’s only chance to win is to convince those voters, who polls show are backing Curtis Sliwa, that he deserves to be mayor.

So far, for Cuomo, this has mainly consisted of him saying that, unlike Mamdani, he is not a communist. Yes, that’s good, but like putting "not in prison" on your dating profile, it's kind of the bare minimum.

Whether Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, who currently polls under 20%, drops out or not, and it’s not looking likely, Cuomo is going to have to convince Gotham’s conservatives to choose him. Here are a few ways he might do it.

NEW POLL EXPOSES TROUBLE FOR RIVALS IN HEATED NYC MAYORAL RACE AS ONE CANDIDATE TAKES COMMANDING LEAD

A Seat At The Table

Cuomo should pledge that, if he is elected, Republicans will play a major role in his administration. This could look a lot of ways, including promising to make a strong GOP voice like former City Councilman Joe Borelli or current City Council member Vickie Paladino a deputy mayor. Cuomo’s original pitch in this campaign was to unite the city, but so far there is no indication that his would be anything other than a boilerplate Democrat administration. That has to change.

Support ICE

On Tuesday, Cuomo sent out an ill-advised X post criticizing Immigration Customs and Enforcement for raids in New York’s Chinatown that targeted illegal street vendors. There is no doubt the liberals in Cuomo’s war room noted the chaos on the streets and saw an opportunity to put up points against President Donald Trump . But actually, they missed an opportunity.

The reason we see this aggressive approach from ICE in Gotham is that, as a sanctuary city , the legal system will not cooperate with ICE. So, instead of a simple and safe handover of an illegal migrant with a detainer, the feds are forced to conduct raids. Cuomo, in one sentence, could pledge to end this.

Promise To Work With Trump

One of the most perplexing positions that Cuomo has staked out since he launched his independent bid is that Democrat Mamdani is too weak to effectively fight Trump, but that he’ll walk forward if the president puts his finger in his chest. Cuomo plays the tough guy role pretty well, but the problem is that the voters he needs really like Trump. A lot.

NEW POLL REVEALS MAMDANI'S LEAD IS SHRINKING AS CUOMO GAINS GROUND IN NYC SHOWDOWN

Cuomo can help his cause with GOP voters enormously if he would just say that Trump’s results in Washington, D.C., have been tremendous, and he is committed to working with the president to clean up New York’s parks and streets and deal with vagrancy and addiction.

Call Out His Own Party’s Cowards

Even on the Indie line, Andrew Cuomo is still a Democrat of long standing, and in an Interview with Bret Baier on Fox News Channel Tuesday night, he finally began to call out the threat that the far left poses to his party. He also said that the reason top party leaders in New York like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries won’t endorse him over Zany Zohran is that, "If a politician doesn’t have to make a decision, they’re not going to make a decision."

DAVID MARCUS: HOW A TRUMP-CUOMO ALLIANCE CAN SAVE NEW YORK CITY

It’s not good enough. If Mamdani really is the existential threat to New York that Cuomo and Sliwa both claim, then any Democrat who refuses to call out communism in their own party must be put on blast. Cuomo needs to call out the cowardice .

Pledge To Primary Socialists In New York

ERIC ADAMS' ABRUPT EXIT FROM NYC MAYORAL RACE ESCALATES CLASH BETWEEN RIVALS: 'RECORD OF DISGRACE'

One of the reasons that GOP voters are skeptical of Cuomo is that even if he won, and even if he had the best intentions in the world, the rest of the city government is overrun with Democrat Socialists who will thwart his efforts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Cuomo should promise that if elected, he will work to fill all of those positions with traditional, normal Democrats, to the extent he can still find any, and will oppose the vigorous Marxism overtaking the party.

Even if Cuomo does all of these things, it's still a long shot, but it would be a new race, a different race. Republican voters need a real choice. They don't expect Sliwa to triumph, but right now, Cuomo looks too much like Mamdani to win them over.

Like it or not, Cuomo’s chances now rest in the hands of GOP voters. Is he capable of telling them what they want and need to hear?