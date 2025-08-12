New poll exposes trouble for rivals in heated NYC mayoral race as one candidate takes commanding lead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani maintains a hefty lead in the race, according to a recent Siena poll of registered voters.

Mamdani is polling at 44%, and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s running as an independent, is at 25%. Republican Curtis Sliwa is at 12%, and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is at 7%.

"While City Democrats favor Mamdani over Cuomo 53-32%, with single digits for the other two, more than two-thirds of City Republicans support Sliwa. City independent voters are more closely divided, with 30% supporting Mamdani and 20% supporting Adams," Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said in a press release on Tuesday.

CUOMO OPPONENTS SLAM HIS RE-ENTRY INTO NYC MAYOR RACE, SAY CITY WANTS TO MOVE ON FROM EX GOVERNOR

"City voters under 35 are overwhelmingly supporting Mamdani, as are a plurality of voters 35-54, however, voters 55 and older back Cuomo over Mamdani, 38-32%," he added.

"Mamdani, included in the Siena poll for the first time, has a 46-32% favorability rating with New York City voters and a negative 28-37% favorability rating among voters statewide," Greenberg continued.

However, the pollster said that Cuomo, who resigned as governor and then lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani, is facing serious favorability issues.

"Cuomo has an underwater favorability rating with City voters, 37-54%, and an even worse 29-61% favorability rating with statewide voters, the worst ever favorability rating for Cuomo in a Siena poll. In fact, among Democrats statewide, Cuomo’s favorability rating is 36-56%, down from 51-39% in March," he said.

CUOMO, ADAMS TRADE SHOTS OVER WHO SHOULD DROP OUT IN RACE AGAINST MAMDANI FOR NYC MAYOR

Adams, who opted to pursue the race as an independent, is also facing favorability woes, according to the poll. The mayor was indicted by the Department of Justice last year on bribery, conspiracy and campaign finance charges, but the case was later dropped. Adams has presented himself as a pro-law enforcement alternative to Mamdani, especially after the 345 Park Avenue office shooting last month.

"Adams is also underwater with voters in the City, 30-58%, statewide 22-51%, and among Democrats statewide 22-59%," Greenberg said. "Sliwa has a 26-30% statewide favorability rating, and 30-42% in the City."

The recent poll comes as the nation’s eyes remain on the race, as Mamdani’s win was seen as an upset against Cuomo, and the Democratic nominee has pushed several far-left policies. Currently, Mamdani is doing an anti-Trump tour across the city.

"There is no borough that will be free from Trump's cruelty," Mamdani said on Monday. "We will feel the pain of this legislation, whether we are in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens or Staten Island, and we will shine a light this week and every week on the costs of this vision that is coming out of Washington, D.C."

MAMDANI'S PRIMARY WIN EXPOSES DEMOCRAT DIVIDE AS TOP LEADERS WITHHOLD ENDORSEMENTS

Although some Democrats have held back on publicly supporting Mamdani, others, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY.

Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa have taken aim at Mamdani on a variety of issues, including policing and rent control. Cuomo is even pitching "Zohran's Law" after it came out that Mamdani lives in a rent-stabilized apartment.

"Rent-stabilized apartments when they're vacant should only be rented to people who need affordable housing, not people like Zohran Mamdani," Cuomo told reporters in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

"We must remember that Andrew Cuomo has spent more time talking about my apartment than asking why so many New Yorkers are being forced out of theirs. He has spent more time criticizing me than he has in criticizing the legislation that Donald Trump has passed," Mamdani fired back on Tuesday.

The election is on Nov. 4, which makes it one of the few major off-year elections.

