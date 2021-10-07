Joe Concha: Fact-check experts take paid vacation despite pileup of Psaki, Biden deceptions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Why are fact checkers so hard to find in the Biden era?

She is the face of the Biden administration, and no, we're not talking about Vice President Kamala Harris, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

She takes questions every weekday and is seen far more than her boss, Joe Biden. And on cue, Psaki has received more positive press than anyone on Team Biden.

Look at the Annie Leibovitz treatment by Vogue ("Press Secretary Jen Psaki is Good At Mending Fences. Just Don’t Call Her Nice") or the New York Times ("Bully Pulpit No More: Jen Psaki’s Turn at the Lectern").

These kinds of profiles – and there are many more examples – share a common thread: The assumption that Psaki is a new kind of press secretary, who embraces the whole truth and nothing but the truth, and would never dream of misleading reporters and the public.

The record says otherwise, however.

Like when she pushed this Pinnochio-on-HGH claim that the president's $3.5 trillion-spending plan will cost zero dollars.

Or that Border Patrol agents used whips on Haitian migrants, which they did not.

Or, and this was a doozy, Psaki's claim that Republicans were the ones who advocated defunding the police.

So we can be sure CNN's fact-checker is all over these Whoppers with cheese, right?

His name is Daniel Dale, and during the Trump years in the Oval Office, Mr. Dale was more ubiquitous than Ryan Seacrest on the airwaves, logging hundreds of appearances and mentions.

But in the past year, there were some weeks when you could more easily find Jimmy Hoffa.

Of his 24 most recent fact-checks for CNN, just five involve President Biden, while Psaki is barely mentioned by major fact-checkers, if at all.

That's interesting, considering the way Trump-era press secretaries were fact-checked as if it was a religion.

Welcome to the Biden era, folks. An administration so honest that fact-checkers have basically been given a 48-month paid vacation.

Not a bad job, if you can get it.