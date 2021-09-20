Joy Reid pushes Border Patrol whip narrative on MSNBC show

MSNBC host Joy Reid continued to push the claim Monday that Border Patrol agents used whips to curtail Haitian migrants.

"The ReidOut" host invited Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to discuss the recent images of horse-riding Border Patrol agents curtailing illegal immigrants at the Texas border.

"Very quickly, I know funding for the government begins in the house. Should we be looking at the budget for Homeland Security? Because I was not aware that whips which come from the slave era, slavery era, were part of the package that we issue to any sort of law enforcement or government sanction personnel. Were you aware that was being issued to people, that people had that kind of equipment on them that they could use on humans?" Reid asked.

Although the image of Border Patrol agents using whips had been since been refuted at the time of the show, Omar implied that the use of whips is "obviously systematic racism at play."

WATTERS: BIDEN MIGHT CARE IF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WERE AMASSING IN DELAWARE INSTEAD OF DEL RIO

"I was not, and I am quite appalled. You know, when it comes to our immigration policy for so many years, cruelty has been very much embedded in it. There is obviously systematic racism at play here. We have seen many people come to our border, and the fact that we are dealing with mainly Black migrants and Black immigrants and asylum seekers at our border in this kind of way really speaks to the kind of racism, systematic racism that is embedded in that department and all of the departments that deal with our immigration policy," Omar said.

Reid was one of many journalists who pushed the report that Border Patrol agents were allegedly using whips at the southern border.

"This is beyond repulsive. Are these images from 2021 or 1851??" Reid tweeted.

Fellow squad members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., also pushed the idea on Twitter.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, one Border Patrol agent said the agents in the above images were holding horse reins, not whips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We do not carry whips and the only thing I see in their hands is reins," the agent said.

The agent added, "BP does an excellent job when it comes to use of force training. There is no way a horse patrol unit would be whipping aliens. Whips are not issued or authorized for use."