Closing Arguments: Republicans, Democrats make their case to Americans ahead of midterm elections

With the midterm elections just days away, voters are preparing to choose who will control Congress, as well as state and local offices across the country. Read below the closing arguments from candidates running for Senate, Congress, governor and mayor.

Katie Hobbs, candidate for governor of Arizona

"This is about a simple choice -- between sanity and chaos, and whether we want to continue to live in a democracy where our Constitution and country come first. It’s about ensuring our children can grow up in a state where they don’t have to worry about putting food on the table or getting the health care they need."

Rick Caruso, candidate for mayor of Los Angeles

"I want to be mayor of Los Angeles to help restore the Angeleno spirit that has been weakened by our failing systems. I want to make L.A. a city where every resident can have a great quality of life. This isn’t just another stepping stone where I bury the best interests of my constituents because I’m worried about securing the next political office. Being mayor of Los Angeles is the only job I want; Angelenos deserve a mayor who is 100 percent dedicated to advancing their interests not placating their political cronies. Our great city of Los Angeles deserves a government that isn’t corrupt and gives all residents the fair opportunity to succeed."

Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator from Colorado

"The choice in this election is whether we will build on the progress we’ve made, or revert to the failed policies that made our economy less fair, our future less bright, and our democracy at risk. I am running for reelection to pursue a new American project that unites the country over the politics of the moment around real ambitions: Revitalize the middle class by further strengthening our supply chains, reviving American manufacturing, and leading a global transition to clean energy."

Joe O'Dea, candidate for U.S. Senate from Colorado

"When I get to the Senate, I’m going to secure the border and fix our immigration system. I don’t care about being politically correct, I care about doing the job. America needs comprehensive immigration reform ."

Leora Levy, candidate for U.S. Senate from Connecticut

"I am a political outsider, not a career politician. I promise to be a voice for the middle class, not special interests or criminals. My commonsense message is resonating and momentum is growing every day as we head toward victory."

Marco Rubio, U.S. Senator from Florida

"…we need to deliver results for the American people. Floridians can trust that I will get things done for them in this next Congress because they’ve seen the positive impacts of my work in their lives and in their communities."

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia

"Once again, we find ourselves in a fight for the soul of our state, and if I am honored to serve a second term, I will fight tirelessly to give Georgians relief, create greater economic opportunities, and build a safer, stronger Georgia."

Reverend Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senator from Georgia

"I’m not in love with politics , I’m in love with change. I’ll work with anyone, regardless of their party, to get things done for the people of Georgia, because I believe that progress on the issues Georgians care about is only possible when we put people before politics."

Laura Kelly, governor of Kansas

"Now that we’ve steadied the ship, we’re well-positioned for big things. Our best days are ahead of us. And I know that we can make Kansas the very best place to live, work and raise a family in America. I hope to earn your vote again this November."

Derek Schmidt, candidate for governor of Kansas

"It’s time to move Kansas forward. In my view, Republican leadership with common sense and conservative values offers Kansans a better future. I would be honored to receive your vote."

Tudor Dixon, candidate for governor of Michigan

"Whitmer has had her chance, she’s made a mess of the state, and is now asking for a four-year contract extension. On November 8, the voters of Michigan have a chance to give her a performance review and deny her application for another term. In the interest of common sense, I hope that’s what Michiganders will do."

Catherine Cortez Masto, U.S. Senator from Nevada

"I have always looked out for Nevada’s law enforcement. I’m proud to say that in this campaign I’m not only endorsed by Police Chief Jason Soto in his first-ever Democratic endorsement, but by the Nevada Police Union as well as the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers and the Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition, representing 19 law enforcement and public safety unions in Nevada and thousands of officers across the state. That’s because I always have their back."

Adam Laxalt, candidate for U.S. Senate from Nevada

"I got into the race because we need a change. Nevadans don’t want a rubber stamp. They want a Senator who will fight on their behalf day in and day out. And that is exactly what I intend to do."

Susie Lee, congresswoman representing Nevada's 3rd congressional district

"In this critical moment we must prioritize what unites us instead of what divides us, and I will keep working with my colleagues across the aisle to cultivate our common ground and ensure that every single American has the opportunity to prosper."

Maggie Hassan, U.S. Senator from New Hampshire

"I believe that you cannot care more about winning the argument than you do about solving the problem. Granite Staters do not care if a solution is a Democratic or Republican idea — they just care about getting results. And that is the example I follow, working across the aisle on Granite State priorities, fighting to lower costs for families and communities, and working to keep our country safe, secure and free."

Betsy Johnson, candidate for governor of Oregon

"At my age, I may seem an improbable leader to shake-up a broken system and an imperfect agent of big, bold change. But that is exactly what I am and who I am. Even more, I am a fed-up daughter of Oregon who refuses to give up on the state I love without one hell of fight. Join me. Together, we can recapture our maverick, independent spirit, put the people back in charge and rescue our beautiful state. If it can happen anywhere, I know it can happen here in Oregon."

John Fetterman, candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania

"Whether it's rising crime or rising costs, we need leaders who actually understand the problems we’re going through here in Pennsylvania, and who have the experience and the ideas to do something about it. I know we need to tackle crime because I live in a community with a serious crime issue. I know that costs are too high because I see it with my own eyes when I’m at Costco. I get these issues because I’ve lived these issues."

Doug Mastriano, candidate for governor of Pennsylvania

"I wish there wasn’t so much at stake in this gubernatorial race. No Pennsylvanian should ever be asked to choose between hardship and prosperity, lawlessness and security, and liberty and tyranny."

Mehmet Oz, candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania

"I’m running for the United States Senate to turn the lights back on in America. That’s the first thing I do in the operating room, and it’s how we’ll start shining a light on what’s wrong with our country."

Lisa Scheller, candidate for Congress from Pennsylvania's 7th congressional district

"I’m running for Congress to be one of those leaders. My family has lived out the American dream, and it’s time to fight for it in Washington so that our children can have the same opportunities as I had. I’ll take my experience as a business owner and engineer with me to Washington and get to work on addressing the issues we’re facing."

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas

"The race for Texas Governor presents a pivotal moment for our great state. Amid the destructive Democrat policies wreaking havoc on the American economy and the soul of our nation, Texas serves as a beacon of growth, prosperity and freedom. As Governor of Texas, I will keep it that way."

Henry Cuellar, congressman representing Texas' 28th district

"I am in Congress for a simple reason: to fight for your right to pursue the American Dream and bring home the resources to give you the opportunity to go to school, work and raise a family. I am here for you, and humbly ask for the opportunity to continue to serve you in Washington. After all, my story is the story of most of us in South Texas."

Monica De La Cruz, candidate for Congress in Texas' 15th congressional district

"As a former Democrat who is running to become the first Latina to represent Texas’ 15th congressional district in January, I know a thing or two about why so many Hispanics are saying adios to the Democratic Party."

Cassy Garcia, candidate for Congress from Texas' 28th congressional district

"The choice before South Texans is clear, but it is not merely a choice between Republicans versus Democrats. This is about right versus wrong and, ultimately, whether we have the courage to turn the page on decades of scandals and failed leadership to chart a better way forward."

Mandela Barnes, Candidate for U.S. Senate from Wisconsin

"As Wisconsin’s next senator, I’ll always side with working people over big corporations. I’ll safeguard the hard-earned benefits that seniors rely on. I’ll ensure the wealthy finally pay their fair share while working to lower costs for working families. I’ll fight to not only keep jobs in Wisconsin, but to create good-paying union jobs in every corner of the state. I’ll protect reproductive freedoms and bodily autonomy, so that health care decisions stay between a woman and her doctor."

Ron Johnson, U.S. Senator from Wisconsin

"When I first ran I made two promises: I will always tell you the truth and I will never vote or conduct myself with re-election in mind. I have scrupulously honored those promises and if re-elected, I will use my experience to do everything I can to help make things better."

