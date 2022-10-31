I'm Ron Johnson: This is why I want Wisconsin's vote in the midterm election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Our nation is in peril. Decades of the radical left’s infiltration into virtually every institution of America has taken its toll. We are now witnessing – and suffering under – the culmination of their long-term efforts to "fundamentally transform" America. I often ask, "Do you even like, much less love, something you want to fundamentally transform?" Of course not.

My opponent, Mandela Barnes, is the poster child of what the left has in mind. He has stated "the founding of this nation, awful." Although he dishonestly denies it, he has been a leader in the "Defund the Police" and "soft-on-crime" movements that have dispirited law enforcement and made our neighborhoods less safe. He gives a thumbs up to the Supreme Leader and Iran, and allows himself to be used as a tool on Vladimir Putin’s propaganda channel.

On November 16, 2015, two days after ISIS carried out a string of attacks that slaughtered 130 people, as a member of Wisconsin’s State Assembly, Mandela Barnes tweeted "There are people in the legislature who feel a caliphate threat is real in America. I try to remind them of their theocratic votes," and "God, country, and guns is as dangerous of rhetoric here as it is over there." He also compared racism in southern states to racism in Wisconsin saying, "…in Wisconsin, it’s a little more scary because it can be institutionalized much more and much more concealed. You know, concealed carry racism."

Based on Mandela Barnes’ own words, his contempt for America and the citizens of Wisconsin is palpable. Other than simply wanting to be "somebody," it’s hard to understand why he wants to represent a state and country that he so disdains. He calls himself a forever organizer, has little to no work experience in the private sector, and other than hollow left-wing rhetoric, I’m not sure what he’s ever accomplished or really has to offer.

In stark contrast, I believe the founding of America was the most significant advance of freedom in all of human history and a crowning achievement of mankind. My love for America is what drives me to want to help address the daunting challenges we face, and in the process, help unify and heal our nation.

As a U.S. Senator, my tax cut for more than twenty million tax filers allowed small businesses to compete with the big guys and survive the pandemic. My Right to Try law is saving lives, and my Joseph Project has transformed lives by helping people get good-paying jobs.

Every Wisconsin voter should be asking, "Am I better or worse off since Democrats took control of the government 21 months ago?" With forty-year high inflation, record gas prices, skyrocketing crime, baby formula shortages, open borders and a flood of deadly drugs, I think it’s pretty obvious most people are worse off.

It’s important to note, these problems didn’t just happen – they are the direct result of Democrat policies and Democrat governance. And Mandela Barnes supports this radical left agenda that is causing Wisconsinites and their families so much pain. If elected, he would be a rubber stamp for Biden and Schumer. Together, they would continue to make things worse.

When I first ran I made two promises: I will always tell you the truth and I will never vote or conduct myself with re-election in mind. I have scrupulously honored those promises and if re-elected, I will use my experience to do everything I can to help make things better.

