I'm Susie Lee: This is why I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election

When I was sworn into Congress nearly four years ago, I made a pledge to work in the best interests of Nevadans and find solutions to our most pressing problems. And I’ve done that by ensuring that my colleagues — both Republican and Democrat — are on the same page about doing what it takes to deliver for the American people.

Like most Americans, I was frustrated by the needless gridlock and hyper partisanship that has plagued Congress for decades. Because of that, I’ve made it my top priority from day one to find common ground with my fellow leaders across the aisle. This has earned me recognition as the 10th most bipartisan member of the House of Representatives, an achievement that I do not take lightly. But more importantly, my track record of working with both parties has proven that when we put partisan politics aside, we can continuously deliver for the American people.

One of the most meaningful examples of this is when I, as part of the Problem Solvers Caucus, joined a bipartisan group of my colleagues, governors, and senators in Annapolis, Maryland, to negotiate a deal to invest in our infrastructure, which ultimately became the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

For years, "infrastructure week" had become a running joke because elected officials in Washington just couldn’t seem to get anything done on this issue, even though it is one that has broad support from both sides of the aisle. But finally, we were able to get something done – and it couldn’t have happened at a more critical time for our country.

Coming out of the pandemic, we needed to jump-start our economy. Through this meeting of the minds, we came to terms on a package that both Democrats and Republicans alike could support to invest in our communities and create good-paying, union jobs across America.

I was proud to vote to send the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to President Joe Biden’s desk. I was even more pleased that this bill addressed one of the most pressing issues facing southern Nevada and the western United States — the worst drought in more than 12 centuries. That’s why I pushed for major investments in water infrastructure, including my legislation to support large-scale water recycling projects.

We didn’t stop with the infrastructure law. COVID-19 revealed major vulnerabilities in our supply chains, increasing costs everywhere. For decades, we’ve become too reliant on foreign manufacturing, and during the pandemic, that became painfully clear. That’s why I, alongside my colleagues from both parties, voted to pass the CHIPS and Science Act to deliver a much-needed investment in America’s global competitiveness. This legislation, now law, will lower costs for our families by strengthening our country’s manufacturing of semiconductor components and ending the shortage of chips that has driven up the price of everything from cars to consumer goods. The CHIPS and Science Act will create 100,000 new, good-paying jobs and build high-tech manufacturing facilities right here in America. By working together, we’re making "made-in-America" the norm instead of the exception.

We’re not only bolstering our economy on a bipartisan basis — we’re working to improve every aspect of Americans’ lives.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, Republicans and Democrats came together on common-sense gun reform legislation to protect our children in school, keep our communities safe, and reduce gun violence across the country. Both parties had long been at odds with each other on gun reform, but we worked together — even Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn with Arizona Democrat Sen. Krysten Sinema — to ensure that we can protect our kids.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will not only strengthen background checks for buyers and sellers of firearms and increase funding for our schools, but also invest in the expansion of mental health services. Additionally, in keeping our commitment to our veterans, I was proud to join my colleagues in passing the bipartisan Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act to ensure that all veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service can access the care and benefits that they’ve earned and deserve.

It’s easy to get caught up in partisanship and negative attacks. But voters should know that it’s not always "us against them." There will always be issues that both parties disagree on, but we have proven that when we come together, we can deliver real results time and time again for the American people.

In this critical moment we must prioritize what unites us instead of what divides us, and I will keep working with my colleagues across the aisle to cultivate our common ground and ensure that every single American has the opportunity to prosper.