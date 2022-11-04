I'm Maggie Hassan: This is why I want New Hampshire's vote in the midterm election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In New Hampshire, we do not always agree on everything — but every day, Granite Staters put aside their differences, roll up their sleeves, and solve problems, and I have worked to follow their example every day as your Senator.

I believe that you cannot care more about winning the argument than you do about solving the problem. Granite Staters do not care if a solution is a Democratic or Republican idea — they just care about getting results. And that is the example I follow, working across the aisle on Granite State priorities, fighting to lower costs for families and communities, and working to keep our country safe, secure and free.

From helping negotiate the bipartisan infrastructure law to securing a 900% increase in funding for New Hampshire to combat the opioid epidemic, I have seen time and again that the best way to accomplish things is by working together. When Granite Staters told me about facing steep, unexpected medical bills, I stood up to the entire health care industry and teamed up with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to ban the absurd practice of surprise medical billing.

Cynics on both sides say that finding common ground is impossible, but I have proved them wrong. I helped develop and pass the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which will lower costs and bolster our national security by bringing semiconductor manufacturing back home. I believe in American innovators and entrepreneurs and know that by strengthening American manufacturing, we will make more things in America and build an economy that can outcompete China and the world.

This summer, we also took an important step in helping veterans get the care and benefits that they deserve. I helped develop and pass the bipartisan PACT Act, which helps veterans exposed to toxic substances, such as burn pits, get long overdue benefits. Supporting our service members is not a partisan issue — it is a duty that should unite all Americans.

Efforts like these are why the nonpartisan Lugar Center named me the most bipartisan Senator in the country. Granite Staters know that I will always stand up for New Hampshire and our country, whether that means taking on corporate special interests or standing up to my own party.

As families in New Hampshire and across the country grapple with inflation, I have worked on ways to bring down costs. I took on Big Pharma and Big Oil to help pass a landmark law that will bring down prescription drug prices and energy costs. This law finally allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, caps out of pocket medication costs for Medicare recipients, and caps the cost of insulin for seniors at $35 a month. This will both put money back in the pockets of seniors and will help bring down drug prices for everyone. This law also delivers a tax cut to promote energy efficiency, a bipartisan measure that I crafted which will lower costs for families both in the short and long term by cutting taxes, lowering home energy bills, and making us less reliant on Big Oil and foreign oil. I am also leading a bipartisan push for the Biden administration to release oil from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve to lower home energy costs as we head into winter.

There is no more important job of government than keeping us safe, and I have also taken on my own party to support law enforcement. I have stood up to the Biden administration and have pushed to do more to secure our border – including by hiring more border patrol agents, cracking down on fentanyl trafficking, and giving our law enforcement the tools they need to strengthen border security and protect our communities. I have opposed calls to defund the police, voting instead to hire 100,000 more police officers, and I was honored to be endorsed by the New Hampshire Police Association.

We must also cherish and protect our freedom and democracy. My father was a WWII veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge. Growing up, he would often look across the breakfast table and ask "what are you doing for freedom today?" He wanted me to understand that freedom was always worth defending and that a better future was always worth fighting for. His generation saved the world from Hitler and helped build both the world’s greatest democracy and strongest economy. He knew as well as anyone that when Americans are united, we can do anything. Americans could learn from my Dad’s generation right now.

I am running for re-election so that I can keep working to find common ground to build a better future for our country, just as we do in New Hampshire. I would be honored to have your vote.

