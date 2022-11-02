I'm Greg Abbott: This is why I want Texas' vote in the midterm election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The race for Texas Governor presents a pivotal moment for our great state. Amid the destructive Democrat policies wreaking havoc on the American economy and the soul of our nation, Texas serves as a beacon of growth, prosperity and freedom. As Governor of Texas, I will keep it that way.

This race has placed Texas on the front lines of a battle against ideologies seeking to undermine our thriving economy, energy independence, national security, basic principles of law and order, and the conservative values of faith, family and freedom that Texans hold dear.

Beto O’Rourke has based his George Soros-funded campaign on a doctrine that would destroy Texas’ success. I won’t let that happen.

My policies as Governor have paved the way for more opportunity for millions of Texans while preserving all that makes our state exceptional. Since I took office as Governor in 2015, Texas has shattered one record after another for economic growth and innovation. Even as the economies of 40 other states—and the nation as a whole—contracted in the second quarter of 2022, the $2 trillion Texas economy led America for economic growth. Over the past year, Texas has added more jobs than any other state in the nation and more Texans are earning paychecks than ever in our state’s history. But our state’s powerhouse economy depends on reliable, conservative leadership to hold the line against reckless Democrat policies antagonistic to growth and opportunity.

Texas dominates many critical industries. Our oil and gas industry not only drives Texas’ economy—it powers the nation. Beto’s promises of "transitioning" away from this crucial industry would upend the livelihoods of millions of Texans while further eradicating America’s energy independence and security. Imagine if Beto, who supports the radical Green New Deal, took the helm of the nation’s top energy producer.

Beto O’Rourke and Democrats are also ignoring the national security and humanitarian crises on America’s southern border. Following record-low crossings under President Trump, a record 2.2 million people attempted to illegally cross the border over the past year under President Biden. That’s more than the populations of 15 U.S. states and the same size as Texas’ largest city, Houston. Yet, Democrats like Beto dismiss and distract by cheaply insulting the unprecedented efforts I’ve had to take to protect Texans.

Our state is the only in history to build its own border wall. I launched Operation Lone Star and deployed Texas National Guard and law enforcement to respond to the chaos caused by President Biden’s border crisis. Our law enforcement have seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in America. With Texas bearing the brunt of President Biden’s failure, I began busing migrants to sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago to provide relief to overrun border communities and highlight the need for federal action on border security.

As Governor, I have ensured our brave law enforcement have unwavering support. I signed "Back the Blue" legislation that restores common-sense public safety policies statewide and defunds any city that defunds police. Austin, a champion of Beto’s misguided "defund the police" crusade, was forced to restore the $100 million they had cut from their police department’s budget.

I also made education a top priority. I’ve added more funding for public education than any Governor in Texas history. Per-student funding is now at an all-time high. And Texas has more Blue Ribbon schools than any state in America. However, liberal education policies steeped in politics are detracting from lessons that would advance Texas students toward promising futures. Whether it’s the need for different instruction or simply the freedom from radical political agendas in the classroom, Texas parents deserve to be the primary decision-makers over their child’s education—not administrators, school boards, and teachers’ unions.

Providing Texas children with a bright future begins with the family. There has been no greater gift in my life and that of my wife of 41 years, Cecilia, than our adopted daughter, Audrey. Adoption made our lives—and our family—whole, and I am forever grateful for our daughter’s life. Our Christian faith and the joy of watching her grow have profoundly inspired my effort to ensure every child in Texas is given a chance at life.

This election, Texans are faced with two vastly divergent paths. While Beto’s profanity-laced outbursts and publicity stunts make for sensational news, they are proof he lacks the experience and temperament to serve as the leader of our great state. I will preserve the sensible policies and conservative values that have made our state the greatest in the nation for raising a family, starting a business, and pursuing the legendary opportunities Texas offers.

