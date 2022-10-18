2022 Midterm Election updates while Democrats, GOP fight to win Senate, House of Representatives

WATCH: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock dodges question on abortion limitations

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is arguing that his party should continue its focus on abortion as an election issue despite polls consistently showing voters with significantly more concern for the economy and inflation just weeks ahead of the November midterms.

During a media gaggle following an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Fox News Digital asked Warnock if Democrats needed to adjust their message to focus more on what was at the forefront of voters' minds, as well as if he supported any limitations on abortion, a question he dodged.

"Listen, we can, and we must focus on the economy and a woman's right to choose at the same time. Those things are not mutually exclusive," Warnock said. "And that's why you need a serious person in the Senate, because the range of issues that we deal with in any given day are serious. They have far-reaching implications for hard-working families, and this race is about whose ready to do that job," he added.

Fox pressed Warnock on the limitation question, asking again if he supported any restrictions on abortions. Warnock pivoted, and said Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent, supported a blanket abortion ban "with no exceptions."

"I think that the issue that we're dealing with right now is that we have a contrast between somebody who believes in a woman's right to choose, who believes that a patient's room is too small and cramped a space for the woman, her doctor and the United States government, and somebody who wants a nationwide ban with no exceptions," he said.

