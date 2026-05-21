Three key reasons why America cannot afford to lose Taiwan to Communist China

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With President Donald Trump’s state visit to China, speculation about the status of Taiwan, the self-governing nation that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) claims as its own, ran rampant.

Many analysts emphasized Taiwan’s production of the advanced semiconductors that power the world’s smartphones, AI systems and precision-guided munitions. It’s true that semiconductor maker TSMC’s fabs dominate cutting-edge chip manufacturing, making the island indispensable to the global economy and America’s military edge. A Chinese takeover would hand Beijing a stranglehold on supply chains worth trillions and cripple U.S. technological superiority.

Yet Taiwan’s true importance runs far deeper than silicon wafers. Beyond its economic and military value, three critical factors demand America’s laser focus: geography, diplomacy and the powerful symbolism of a thriving democracy only 90 miles off China’s coast.

Geographically, Taiwan anchors the First Island Chain — a string of natural barriers and island outposts stretching from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines that keeps China’s navy bottled up in the near seas. Control of Taiwan would allow Beijing’s rapidly growing fleet to break into the open Pacific, directly threatening U.S. allies and bases from Guam onward.

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Lose Taiwan, and the strategic map of Asia tilts dramatically toward Communist China. Japan, South Korea and the Philippines would face immense pressure, with Beijing leveraging proximity, economic coercion and military intimidation to peel them away from Washington. The fall of Taiwan would trigger a diplomatic catastrophe, bringing with it a cascade of realignments favoring authoritarianism over freedom.

If Taiwan falls — whether by invasion, blockade, or coercion — the signal to America’s Pacific partners would be unmistakable: Washington’s security guarantees are hollow. Those allies, already hedging their bets, would accelerate accommodation with Beijing, eroding the network of partnerships that has kept the region stable since 1945.

History underscores the stakes. During World War II, U.S. planners seriously considered invading Japanese-held Formosa (Taiwan) under Operation Causeway. Admiral Chester Nimitz and others viewed the island as a vital steppingstone offering air and naval bases to bomb Japan, support operations on the Chinese mainland, and sever Tokyo’s sea lanes. Planners envisioned massive amphibious assaults, as the mountainous island was seen as a tough target. Ultimately, the United States chose to liberate the Philippines instead, with Okinawa as the follow-on objective.

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Taiwan’s independent democracy stands as a conundrum to the corrupt and totalitarian CCP. The CCP insists that only authoritarian rule can govern Chinese society. Taiwan proves the opposite. Either Taiwan is a self-governing nation with unique attributes or it’s Chinese. And if Taiwan is Chinese, then it stands as proof that Chinese culture and prosperity can thrive under democracy, not dictatorship. Taiwan’s vibrant democracy exposes the lie at the heart of the CCP’s "reunification" rhetoric. Taiwan is de facto an independent nation — a self-governing representative democracy with a strong rule of law.

America must treat Taiwan as the strategic asset it is. That means accelerating arms deliveries, deepening military cooperation, and rebuilding our own industrial base — especially in semiconductors and shipbuilding — to sustain a prolonged contest if deterrence fails. It also requires clear-eyed diplomacy that reassures allies, while signaling to Beijing that aggression carries unacceptable risks. Peace through strength worked against the Soviets; it remains our best course with the CCP.

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Taiwan’s fate is not merely about chips or even one island. It is about whether the world’s leading democracy will defend its national interests against the world’s most powerful authoritarian state. The economic, geographic, diplomatic and symbolic threads all converge on one truth: America — and the West — cannot afford to lose Taiwan. Our prosperity, security and the cause of liberty in Asia depend on it.

So long as Taiwan remains free, the Chinese Communist Party cannot threaten the free world.