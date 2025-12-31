ENES KANTER FREEDOM: I came here for my basketball dream. I stay for freedom and the American dream

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At a time when principles are tested and passions run high, we have to return to the heart of what America stands for. It’s not just about who raises a flag, but who upholds the values of generosity, unity and a shared future. In the end, the question is about the soul of our nation. Who stands with America’s deepest ideals, and who does not?

I came to America chasing a basketball dream, but I stayed because I found something far greater: freedom.

As a Muslim and a legal immigrant, I came to the United States because freedom here is not just an idea. It is a way of life.

I did not come to impose my beliefs on anyone.

I did not come to burn flags or hate this nation.

I did not come to conquer America.

I did not come to rewrite the Constitution.

I did not come to shame others for their faith or values.

I did not come to tear down what generations have built.

I did not come to exploit America’s generosity, or weaken its institutions.

I did not come to replace American values.

I came to live freely, work hard, follow the law and contribute to the country that gave me opportunity, and to respect the values that have made the United States the greatest nation on Earth. I am here because of what this nation stands for. The Constitution, the rule of law, freedom of speech, and equal justice are the foundation of America, and they are the values that drew me here and keep me here.

I am here as a legal immigrant who went through the process because I truly believe in America’s promise of freedom and democracy. This country gave me a home. It gave me a family. It gave me a voice so I can speak freely without fear. It gave me an education in the classroom and in life. It gave me teammates who became brothers. It gave me a community of people from all walks of life who embraced me. It gave me a platform to stand up for human rights and defend the voiceless. It gave me a future filled with hope and opportunity. It gave me a sense of belonging, a place where I can proudly say, this is home.

Because of that, let me be very clear. Burning the American flag and chanting "Death to America" is unacceptable and horrific. If you hate America, if you celebrate its destruction, you do not represent freedom, faith or justice. Patriotism means standing with innocent victims, supporting law enforcement and defending this country against its enemies. America has both the right and the responsibility to protect itself through law and order, strong security and accountability.

As someone who loves America and embraces its principles of freedom and fairness, I feel a personal responsibility to speak up. As a Muslim American, I know firsthand that loving this country means being clear about the difference between peaceful Islam and the ideologies that misuse religion. That’s why we must be clear about an important distinction: there is a difference between peaceful Islam, radicalism and political Islam.

Peaceful Islam is personal faith. It is about worship, family, charity and living peacefully under the laws of the country you call home.

Radicalism is violence. It is terrorism. It targets innocent people and must be crushed wherever it appears.

Political Islam is an ideology that uses religion to gain power, control governments and override democratic laws. That is not compatible with freedom, and it must be confronted directly.

At its core, Islam teaches principles that are very clear. Faith cannot be forced. Laws and agreements must be respected. Innocent life is sacred. People of other religions must be treated with dignity. Extremism and chaos must be rejected. Those who abandon these principles are not practicing faith. They are distorting it.

As a Muslim and as an American, I say this with total clarity. A true Muslim cannot be a terrorist, and a terrorist can never be a true Muslim. In Islam, killing one innocent person is equal to killing all of humanity. Terrorism is not resistance. It is not justice. It is not faith. It is murder.

Extremists have always twisted faith to justify violence, just as other violent movements have done throughout history. But let’s be clear: they do not represent Islam; they represent hatred. As someone who cares deeply about both the humanity of people and the values we hold dear, I believe we must stand together in rejecting that hatred. This is about protecting the dignity of all people and upholding the true spirit of our shared values.

So, what is the solution? We must clearly separate peaceful faith from extremism and reject radical ideologies that seek to override American law, while always protecting free speech and peaceful protest for people of all faiths and backgrounds. Legal immigration must remain legal, with newcomers respecting the Constitution and the values of this country. Above all, America must lead with confidence, standing firmly for freedom, equal justice and the dignity of innocent life.

America is strong enough to be tough on terrorism and fair to innocent people at the same time. We defeat extremism by standing confidently for our values, not by surrendering to fear or hate.

This country has given me so much, and I am grateful every single day for the principles it stands for. Anyone who comes to the United States should share that respect for freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. If someone hates America, hates its flag and hates what this nation stands for, then they do not belong here.

The answer to terror is strength guided by morality, backed by action, accountability and unwavering resolve. That is how America wins, and that is how freedom survives.