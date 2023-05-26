Bigoted Dems ignore Tim Scott's character and instead attack color of his skin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, R-SC, is running for president of the United States. "Love, unconditional love, binds hearts together," he declared Monday, May 22.

While Democrats not surprisingly oppose Scott on most issues, they refuse to acknowledge that his announcement’s warm reception among Republicans shows that Black Americans have overcome or, at least, are overcoming.

Citing "systemic racism," Joy Behar of "The View" said that Scott "doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence [Thomas], and that’s why they’re Republicans."

BLACK CONSERVATIVES WARN REPARATIONS ARE A 'SCHEME' TO GAIN VOTES: 'PROMISE THE MOON' THEN 'DELIVER NOTHING'

Duke University Professor Mark Anthony Neal stated ungrammatically via Twitter, "Tim Scott acting like he the only Black person in America who had a parent or grandparent who worked 16-hour days … at minimum wages."

Self-proclaimed "Progressive, Attorney, Democrat" Ed Hull slimed Scott, via Twitter: "#UncleTimISAnUncleTom."

Despite the Democrat left’s racist trivialization of his achievements — which it spares Whites — Scott has labored for all that he has achieved, often while breaking barriers.

Scott was no child of privilege. His single, working-class mother reared him and his brother in modest North Charleston. After floundering in high school, a local Chick-fil-A manager mentored him. Scott focused and — after college — flourished in insurance.

After serving on Charleston’s County Council and in the state legislature, Scott ran for Congress in 2010. If the White supremacists — whom leftists see everywhere — wished to oppress Scott, this was their chance. Instead, Scott won 68% in a GOP primary runoff versus 32% for Paul Thurmond, the White son of the late Dixiecrat governor and U.S. senator Strom Thurmond.

Then-governor Nikki Haley, a Republican, appointed Scott to the U.S. Senate seat that Jim DeMint vacated to run the Heritage Foundation. This made Scott the first Black southern senator since 1881, when former slave Blanche Kelso Bruce R-MI, departed.

This happened soon after White supremacists torpedoed the Republican policy of Reconstruction and launched the Democrat Party’s 83-year-long War on Blacks, aka Jim Crow segregation.

Scott decisively keeps winning re-election.

In a 2014 special ballot, Scott beat Democrat Joyce Dickerson 61% to 37%. In 2016, Scott defeated Democrat Thomas Dixon, also 61% to 37%. In 2022, Scott trounced Democrat Krystie Matthews, 63% to 37%.

In stunning contrast, the "pro-Black" Democrat Party had 140 years to appoint or elect a Black Southern senator. Alas, they could not be bothered. They did not accomplish this until Georgia’s Raphael Warnock won a January 2021 runoff — eight years after Scott became senator.

Democrats want Blacks to shut up and vote Democrat. They do not want Blacks to think for themselves and see that Democrats trap Black kids in schools that don’t teach, even as top Democrats hypocritically enroll their own children in private classrooms.

Democrat policies impoverish Blacks and lionize criminals who prey upon law-abiding Blacks.

Democrats also have obliterated the U.S.-Mexico "border" and invited some 5.25 million illegal aliens to invade America. These low-cost laborers will compete against poor Blacks for low-wage jobs.

Thank you, Democrats!

Democrats denounce as race traitors those Blacks who condemn these outrages. This rhetoric often is vile.

MSNBC’s former host Tiffany Cross called Scott a "token," a "tap dancer," and someone whom "Harriet Tubman would have left behind."

Revolting.

The Los Angeles Times called veteran broadcaster and GOP presidential contender Larry Elder "the Black face of White supremacy."

"Several liberal reporters called me for comment when Tim Scott announced his candidacy," Elder told me. "They asked: ‘You and Tim Scott are both Black Republicans. What distinguishes you from him?’ My response? ‘Did you reporters, in 2016, say to Trump, ‘You and Jeb Bush are both White Republicans. What distinguishes you from him?’ Their silence was deafening."

The GOP cannot win. When a Republican group, gathering, or government body lacks Blacks, then it’s run by White nationalists. If it includes Blacks, then they’re tokens. Which is it?

Today’s Republican presidential field features two Black men, a woman of East Indian descent, and a man of similar background. And yet the GOP is the "Racist Party."

Democrats want Blacks to shut up and vote Democrat. They do not want Blacks to think for themselves and see that Democrats trap Black kids in schools that don’t teach, even as top Democrats hypocritically enroll their own children in private classrooms.

The Democrat contenders are two White men, a White woman and zero candidates of color. And yet theirs is the "Diversity Party."

Please explain.

Tim Scott’s Democrat opponents are rotten people who stir racial division for fun and profit. They deserve maximum scorn and severe social sanction.

The good news is that, slowly but surely, Black voters are seeing through the Democrats’ race-mongering, shattered promises and bald-faced lies.

In 2020, President Donald Trump won 12% of Black voters (versus 8% in 2016’s exit polls), specifically, 19% of Black men and 9% of Black women (up from 13% and 4%, respectively, in 2016).

Amazing: One in five Black men voted to re-elect Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, according to a recent ABC/Washington Post poll, Biden’s Black approval has cratered from 82% in January 2021 to 52% today.

Worse for Democrats: That survey found that 27% of Black voters definitely or probably would vote for Trump — more than double his 2020 Black support. Never mind 27%. If Trump wins even 20% of the Black vote, he will be so re-elected! Such a chunk of the Democrat base cannot disappear without the party sliding down a sinkhole of its own failures.

So, rather than change their evil ways, Democrats demonize Scott to put open-minded Blacks back in their place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Shut up. Stop thinking. Do as we tell you."

With Democrats like these, who needs White nationalists?