Craig Shirley

Trump shouldn’t withdraw from nuclear arms control treaty with Russia
A crowning achievement of the Ronald Reagan presidency – the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty of 1987 – could soon be eliminated by President Trump. Trump’s announced intention to withdraw from this important arms control treaty with Russia would be a big mistake that would make our dangerous world even more dangerous.
December 1941 -- 31 Days that Changed America and Saved the World
The response of the U.S. military, government and citizenry to the events of December 7 was quick and decisive, even if it was also often bumbling and haphazard. In 1941, the United States of America went to war with the Axis Powers including Japan, Germany and Italy, changing America radically and forever. The central and most important actor in December, 1941 is the United States of America.