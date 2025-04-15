Republicans say Democrats don't have a message. They do, and it's destructive.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the acrimonious climate of the current political debate, the biggest lie of all is told by Republicans who claim Democrats are in disarray because they have no message to persuade voters to support them. Actually, they do have a message. But it is a message so obvious, destructive, and forbidding that it offends Republicans so profoundly they would prefer not to recognize it – so they don’t.

Democrats do have a message, which is this: Every policy of the Trump administration designed to make America safer, stronger, wealthier, and more prosperous is a policy that must be resisted, sabotaged, and obstructed by any means necessary. Worse, its proponents should be demonized and marginalized as extremists.

What does this look like in the context of the real world and in America’s cold war with heavily armed nuclear adversaries and totalitarian enemies who have made no bones about their desire to destroy us? In this context, Democrats' divisive strategies weaken America, give comfort and aid to our enemies, and undermine our efforts to defend ourselves.

Among his first acts in office, President Joe Biden opened our borders to somewhere between 10 and 20 million mostly unvetted aliens, many on the terrorist watch list and still more with long criminal records. Many Democrats reject the mandate of Donald Trump's 2024 victory which showed the vast majority of Americans thought Biden's border policies dangerous and unwise. Democrats have dedicated themselves to obstructing the Trump administration’s efforts to deport the criminals who Biden welcomed and subsidized. This reflects poorly on Democrats' concern for the safety of their fellow citizens and projects weakness to potential enemies seeking to infiltrate our country.

Moreover, there is no indication Democrats have given serious thought to the negative impact of their policies on the welfare or security of American citizens, whether in regard to their obstruction of Trump's efforts to deport criminals, or their attacks on police, their demonization of America’s commander-in-chief and the undermining of executive authority in enforcing the law. If the commander-in-chief is dismissed as an "agent of chaos" what moral authority is left to defend us?

The posture of the Democrat Party is not focused on one nor even a cluster of policy positions. To the social justice warriors leading the Party, it is the American enterprise itself that is the villain. They see America as a nation created and still run by racist oligarchs who oppress people of color and with whom there can be no common ground. "Social justice" demands revolutionary solutions, and revolutionary solutions demand no compromise and disregard for the Constitution and the law.

Democrats understand their message is toxic. So they project their disloyalty to the Constitution onto Republicans, hoping to tar them with the same brush.

But do they believe it? We now know Biden's incompetence was known throughout the White House inner circle. With wars raging in Ukraine, Syria, and the Middle East, it presented enormous dangers to America and to the West. Did any member of the cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment which was specifically designed to remove the president if he was no longer competent to be commander-in-chief? On the contrary, too many denied and covered up his incompetence. Such was the contempt Democrats had for America's Constitutional safeguards.

It's time for accountability and remedy. But when the Trump administration attempts this – unless Democrat patriots stand up – there will be an army of saboteurs working to resist them.

David Horowitz, founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, is a bestselling author of dozens of books, including America Betrayed: How a Christian Monk Created America & Why the Left Is Determined to Destroy Her.