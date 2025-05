NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The political drama unfolding in America is a tale of missed opportunities, and the Democrats are the main characters struggling to find their footing. As Trump’s polls falter, many wonder why the Dems aren’t capitalizing on the moment.

Well, it’s no surprise to me. An ABC News-Washington Post-Ipsos poll released last month showed that 69% of people believe the Democratic Party is out of touch with most people’s concerns. Why? Because instead of focusing on people’s concerns, they’re stuck in the same tired routine: pointing fingers, highlighting Trump’s faults, and decrying the chaos and threats to democracy. This strategy is fundamentally flawed.

Recent events underscore this disconnect. Chaos at a detention facility in New Jersey highlights the ongoing immigration crisis, yet Democrats struggle to present a cohesive alternative. They could focus on pragmatic reforms, such as streamlining the asylum process, increasing border security with technology rather than walls, and creating pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants contributing to society.

Meanwhile, internal conflicts within the party, like the fight over David Hogg's future inside the DNC, reveal a lack of unified vision. Instead of rallying around fresh voices and ideas, the party seems mired in internal disputes, further alienating potential supporters.

And that’s saying nothing about the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s frail health highlighted in Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's new book, "Original Sin" and the questions arising from his recent tragic prostate cancer diagnosis. All of this adds another layer of complexity. Instead of addressing these concerns head-on with transparency and a plan for continuity, the party seems to sidestep the issue, leaving voters with more questions than answers.

All of this leads to a HUGE trust problem for the Democrats. Can they be trusted to tell the truth? Can they be trusted to solve our greatest problems? The answer is in plain view with Fox News' most recent survey where Democrats hit their lowest favorable rating ever, with only 41% viewing them positively.

The drop in positivity toward the Democrats comes from within. Last summer, 87% of self-identified Democrats approved of their party, but that’s now down to 77%. Meanwhile, the Republican Party saw a slight improvement among their party faithful, with 85% of self-identified Republicans holding a favorable view. The data is painting a very clear picture of the impact of the Democrats’ missteps.

Winning hearts and minds requires positive messaging, not just shouting about how bad Donald Trump is.

In 2017-2018, Democrats handled things much better. They had a clear narrative approaching the midterms: Trump’s failure in his first term to deliver on healthcare was a tangible issue they could seize. They promised to mend what was broken—offering plans like expanding the Affordable Care Act and reducing prescription drug prices. But now, instead of offering solutions, they’re fixated on Donald Trump’s chaos and "evilness." The issue? Voters crave more than just a villain; they want a solution.

Consider the economy. While Democrats criticize Trump’s trade wars and tax cuts for the wealthy, they often fail to articulate a clear economic vision of their own. Instead of merely opposing tariffs, they could propose comprehensive trade policies that protect American jobs while fostering global cooperation. Highlighting plans for infrastructure investment or green energy jobs, while not appealing to those on the right, could provide a positive, forward-looking agenda for many.

Their rhetoric often spirals into extremes—comparing Trump to Hitler or labeling his supporters as Nazis. While this may energize the base, it risks alienating moderates and undecided voters, or even everyday Americans who yearn for practical solutions over apocalyptic rhetoric. By framing the opponent as a boogeyman, they risk turning off the wider electorate.

The bottom line is that Democrats need to pivot from a reactive, negative strategy to a proactive, solution-oriented approach if they want to win. They should focus on real policies—healthcare reform, economic growth, immigration reform, tariffs—with clear plans to address these issues. Winning hearts and minds requires positive messaging, not just shouting about how bad Trump is. Otherwise, they’ll continue to falter, running against an opponent who has mastered the narrative game and controls the conversation through chaos.

To truly connect with voters, Democrats must offer a vision that resonates with their daily lives. By doing so, they could transform from the party of opposition to the party of solutions, but it doesn’t seem like anyone is willing to step up to the plate to do just that.

