David Bossie: Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal can't ever be forgotten. Congress, here are your options

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When a president is guilty of dereliction of duty, lying to the American people on a daily basis, pressuring a world leader to lie during a phone call, leaving American citizens behind enemy lines in Afghanistan, making America less safe on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks and not fully in command of the country, what should be done about it?

Many are demanding President Biden’s resignation. While I agree the president should resign for his incompetence and dishonesty over Afghanistan, the reality is this will never happen.

On Tuesday, Biden inexplicably called the disaster he created with his botched withdrawal a success! The president, his advisers, and the Democrat Party leadership in Congress are not living in reality. These unhinged leftists can’t even admit a mistake much less muster the courage to leave office on their own volition.

Others are calling for the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to be considered because they believe President Biden is no longer mentally capable of discharging the duties of his office.

TAMMY BRUCE CALLS BIDEN OUT FOR 'LYING TO ALL OF US,' 'MALIGNANT NARCISSISM'

I agree with this as well. It’s obvious that this president isn’t in charge of everything that’s going on around him by a long shot. But going down this road requires honesty and the ability to put country over party. These are characteristics that neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor a majority of the Biden cabinet possesses -- the very people you need on board to invoke the 25th Amendment.

So, that leaves the American people with the remedy of impeachment. Of course, with hyper-partisan Democrats in charge of Congress this effort won’t move any time soon, but support for it must be built now.

Biden decided to move forward against military advice with a politically-inspired withdrawal from Afghanistan which directly led to the deaths of 13 servicemen and women.

BIDEN REPORTEDLY HAS A HISTORY OF DISRESPECTING GOLD STAR FAMILIES

He lied to the American people about the strength of the Taliban and asked former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on a phone call to lie about the deteriorating situation on the ground in Afghanistan.

Biden then abandoned American citizens and billions of dollars in military equipment on the battlefield in enemy hands. This all easily rises to the level of an impeachable offense.

The question must now be asked: what did the president know and when did he know it?

Here’s what we know so far and it’s not pretty. On July 8th, President Biden told the American people that "the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."

Then just 15 days later on a newly disclosed July 23rd phone call with President Ghani, Biden said, "I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban…and there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture."

WHITE HOUSE SAYS THERE ARE 'ACTIVE' ISIS THREATS IN AFGHANISTAN, AS 'CLOSER TO 100' AMERICANS REMAIN

This evidence makes it clear that Biden was well aware of the Taliban’s strength and had to falsely downplay it with the American people in order to make his withdrawal appear like a sound decision.

As it turns out, it was not a responsible decision -- something the American people must never let him forget. It’s also the responsibility of the media to ask the White House for an update about the Americans that were left behind in Afghanistan every day until each and every one of them is safe.

Recall that during the Trump administration, Trump-deranged Democrats abused the impeachment process out of pure hatred of President Trump. In 2019, they impeached Trump for a phone call with the president of Ukraine and in 2021 they impeached former President Trump again without any sworn testimony, a single hearing or any semblance of an investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Now, these same impeachment evangelists must explain why Biden shouldn’t be impeached for his own phone call with a world leader. They made their bed and now they have to lie in it.

President Biden won the 2020 presidential election by just 42,000 votes in three states. This means that unhinged Democrats along with arrogant Never-Trump Republicans who voted for Biden are responsible for the tragedy that’s unfolding around us. They’re responsible for the Afghanistan crisis; the border crisis; the inflation crisis; the crime crisis; and the crisis of confidence in America that Joe Biden’s presidency has created. If these individuals had any principle at all, they would come forward and call for an impeachment inquiry of Biden.

Until then, Congress should look at the mountain of evidence that’s emerging on a daily basis and strongly consider adding their names to the list of those supporting Biden’s removal from office for his tragic ongoing Afghanistan debacle. And there’s no reason why this effort shouldn’t have some Democrat support.

Reversing military tradition of never leaving Americans behind enemy lines, Biden stranded hundreds of our fellow countrymen and women in Afghanistan. Biden also knowingly worked to downplay and ignore intelligence in order to achieve a political objective.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A commander in chief placing heroic service members in harm’s way due to sheer incompetence must never be a partisan issue. All Americans must ask their representatives in Congress if they support impeachment, and if not, why not.

President Biden, Democrats in Congress, and their allies in the liberal media are going to do everything in their power to try and turn the page and act like none of this ever happened, but it’s up to the American people to demand accountability through impeachment and at the ballot box in November 2022.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID BOSSIE