America's Iran dilemma, why left's 'No Kings' protests are a Trojan horse and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host discusses how President Donald Trump is weighing his options regarding Iran… Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – There is a lot of news, but only one 'story' history will focus on… Continue reading…

DON'T BE FOOLED – ‘No Kings’ rallies are a Trojan Horse for radical, violent Leftists… Continue reading…

REP. RO KHANNA – A commonsense, bipartisan plan for immigration… Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – Fox News contributor and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggests 'the world will be safer' after Israel targeted Iranian nukes… Continue watching…

WORDS MATTER – The Left's dehumanization of Trump is pushing people over the edge – with disastrous consequences… Continue reading…

SEEN AND UNSEEN – Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo calls out the 'ultimate threat to democracy' in Los Angeles and dissects a musical glorifying accused United Healthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione on 'The Ingraham Angle.' Continue watching…

ART OF THE DEAL – Trump's Middle East moves actually follow a brilliant master plan… Continue reading…

STEVE MOORE – The good, the bad and the ugly in the Senate's 'big beautiful' tax bill… Continue reading…

AMERICA'S IRAN DILEMMA – How to strike Fordow without losing sight of China threat… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…