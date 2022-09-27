Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

Ainsley Earhardt is so glad you were born, why this teacher left the union and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: Wokeness is not just a political ideology, it's a state religion Video

Tucker Carlson: Wokeness is not just a political ideology, it's a state religion

 Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the election of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – We live in a fake democracy - and there will be a revolution like ItalyContinue reading…

DOJ, FBI'S INEQUAL APPLICATION OF THE LAW – A Pennsylvania pro-life activist's arrest puts DOJ, FBI injustice and contempt on full display…  Continue reading… 

‘OBLIVIOUS’ BIDEN – The president thinks the tanking stock market doesn't matter: Here's what he doesn't get… Continue reading…

DON'T CALIFORNICATE MEDICINE – California Gov. Newsom must not be allowed to declare war on doctors over so-called medical ‘misinformation’… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – As long as 'we're in this melting pot together,' civil war isn't possible... Continue reading…

FAREWELL TO ESG?  We're not there yet but there are the stirrings of a post-ESG era for corporate investing… Continue reading…

AINSLEY EARHARDT Why I wrote my new children's book, 'I'm So Glad You Were Born'… Continue reading… 

ATTORNEYS GENERALS JEFF LANDRY & ASHLEY MOODY – Don't get fooled again, Biden's baby formula crisis is far from over and still hitting our states hard…Continue reading…

KARIN MAJEWSKI – Teachers are leaving their unions – I am one of them…  Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham discusses how around the world voters are pushing back against the radical elite…  Watch now...

Angle: Wave Elections Video

COLLECTIVE SHRUG – The liberal media ignore Biden's dangerous rhetoric and death of 'Republican extremist'…  Continue reading…

REP. LISA McLAIN – Biden's border policies fuel fentanyl crisis that's killing thousands of Americans… Continue reading…

EDGAR SANDOVAL – As World Vision's president and CEO, I've seen what happens when people of faith face hardship… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Masking the Problem. Check out all of our political cartoons...

Masking the Problem 09.24.22

Masking the Problem 09.24.22

This article was written by Fox News staff.