As World Vision's president and CEO, I've seen what happens when people of faith face hardship

My recent trip to northern Kenya on behalf of World Vision taught me these key lessons

Edgar Sandoval, Sr.
Edgar Sandoval, Sr.
As I traveled to the remote region in northern Kenya a few weeks ago, I knew the situation was dire. From the plane I watched as the green and lush landscape below me turned brown and barren. Turkana is experiencing the worst drought in years. And families are going hungry as they watch their livestock – their only livelihood – die due to lack of food or water.

Children view the remains of dead animals in Nakorio village, Turkana, where World Vision is doing food distributions. 

Globally, the hunger crisis is staggering—nearly 50 million people are facing starvation if nothing is done. Increased conflict and violence, extreme and unpredictable weather, and the effects of COVID-19, have left people in need. Add in the Ukraine conflict -- which is resulting in higher prices for food, fuel, and other necessities around the world – and it is a desperate situation for the families I met.

These are grim statistics. But what I experienced in Kenya tells a bigger story of what can happen when people of faith endure hardship. 

I was particularly struck by three encounters, which I can best describe as lessons to turn toward the key values of faith, community and family in moments of crisis.

Turning toward faith

In the community of Kalapata, I attended an ecumenical service at Kangakipur Catholic Church led by a priest named Father Kelly. It was standing room only with people from all different Christian faith backgrounds

World Vision president and CEO Edgar Sandoval spoke and worshipped in a Catholic Church in Kangakipur, Kalapata AP, Turkana, Kenya. He also spoke with the Pastors Fellowship group. The pastors' fellowship group in Kalapata has been meeting since 2019. It was part of the establishment of Kalapata AP. It has 36 members—four of whom are women. It meets once a month. The group includes members of the Reformed Church of East Africa, Shekinah Glory, the Catholic Church, Pentecostal Assemblies of God, Community Christian Church, the Orthodox Church, Free Pentecostal Fellowship of Kenya, Holiness Church, and the Anointing of God Church. Secretary of the Pastor's Fellowship, Paul Achua, says, "This for us was a dream. We didn't know that we could be together." (World Vision)

As Father Kelly opened us in prayer and began to preach from a simple wooden altar adorned with a green cloth and a communion cup, I was overwhelmed by the presence of God. 

In times of suffering and crisis, we have two options—turn away from God and each other, or turn toward those who hurt and walk together in our pain. 

Father Kelly’s words resonated with what I’ve been learning recently. He said, "The world can only be saved by human beings who look into the faces of others and see the face of God." 

People there worshipped God by dancing and singing with all their hearts. In the midst of so much suffering, they trusted God to be gracious and good. 

During my time in Kenya, one woman even told me that all she can do is "tan yara"—call out to God. 

  • A young woman in Turkana, Kenya
  • Young girl in Turkana, Kenya
  • Edgar Sandoval in Nakorio village, Turkana, Kenya
Even as we see the numbers of people believing in God and reading his Word in the U.S. continue to decline, in places like Kalapata, suffering isn’t a deterrent to faith—instead faith is both central to life and critical to hope now and into the future.

Turning toward community

Ekidor is a young mother in the community of Nakorio. When we first visited her, food was such a precious commodity that she kept her small amount of grain carefully locked up in a rusty metal box. She and her family live off one meal a day. 

  • Ekidor, 27, is a mother of six in Nakorio.
  • Weaving a basket in northern Kenya
One might think that the food she does get she would keep for herself. Yet, when we arrived at her home after a food distribution held by World Vision, a crowd had congregated there—neighbors who were hungry but not eligible for the distribution. There is not enough funding to feed everyone so only the most desperate get a ration. Without hesitation, Ekidor grabbed a cup and began scooping out portions of her food to give to the neighbors. 

I watched in amazement, knowing that her ration would only last her own family a few weeks. "We’ve been taught this at church," Ekidor said. "These are people. They have no place else to go." 

Generosity is a gift that can bring us together during times of suffering and trial. Instead of becoming isolated during hard times, imagine the impact if we turned toward our neighbors and our communities.

Edgar Sandoval, World Vision USA President and CEO visits Nakorio village, Turkana, where World Vision is doing food distributions. He met with the community, saw the food distribution, met with Ekidor and her family and visited the dispensary where World Vision has provided Plumpy Nut and Plumpy Sup and Super Meal for pregnant and lactating mothers. (World Vision)

Turning toward family 

Many Christian leaders in this region of Kenya have come together to form a Pastors Fellowship. The pastors come alongside their flock to provide spiritual and physical support, including strengthening and supporting families. This is even more critical now as families are burdened by the daily stresses of survival. 

One couple in particular had an impact on me. Simon and Pauline received a cash transfer to start a small shop in their home where they sell grain, sugar, soap, and clothing. Through the training from their pastor, the couple learned to save money and to put God first and trust that he will provide. They also learned skills to improve their marriage so they could be each other’s strength and support through life’s challenges. 

Pauline, Simon, and their children received a cash transfer from World Vision of 6,000 Kenyashillings ($50). They are one of 330 households that received a cash transfer that benefits nearly 2,000 people in the area. Before the cash transfer, life was hard. "Sometimes we would sleep without food," she says. "We would go to the bush for wild fruits. We had no animals. Only through this cash transfer did we have money." With the cash, the family bought sugar, clothes, and soap. Before the drought, they had 15 goats. When the drought season came, all 15 died. (World Vision)

That was life-changing for them and for others in community. In this area that received the program of combined cash transfer and pastor support, almost 1,000 more children are receiving an education because parents are given an opportunity to provide financially. This is a 38% increase!

In my brief time in Kenya, the people I met left an indelible mark on my life. In times of suffering and crisis, we have two options—turn away from God and each other, or turn toward those who hurt and walk together in our pain. 

My hope is that one day, we will all have faith like Father Kelly, generosity like Ekidor and love like Simon and Pauline as we encounter every crisis that comes our way. 

Find more information about how to help at worldvision.org.

Edgar Sandoval Sr. is President and CEO of the Christian humanitarian organization, World Vision U.S. 