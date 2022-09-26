Why I wrote my new children's book, 'I'm So Glad You Were Born'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I have written several children's books, but this one is near and dear to my heart as the inspirations are more personal.

My mother always told us on our birthdays each year how glad she was that we were born—and now I love saying that to my daughter, Hayden. That was part of my inspiration to write a book celebrates all the reasons we are so glad our children were born and how special they are. It reminds children they have a purpose, there’s a plan for their life, that God loves them and they are worthy of having a wonderful life.

I wanted this book to encourage all of us to notice the traits that make a child special and help parents, grandparents, and caregivers to slow down and take the time to tell the children in their lives how grateful and appreciative they are for all the special things that make a child who they are and try to make everyday a celebration; shower kids with love and affection, and not just on their birthdays.

In our house, my daughter Hayden and I have always had weekly dance parties in our kitchen – all through the many stages of her life – we put on our favorite pajamas, blast our favorite songs, and pull out the large Tupperware in the kitchen along with musical instruments and dance and sing together. Life should be joyous and lighthearted, and so these dance parties and celebrations also inspired the book.

Kathy Doocy, wife of my "Fox & Friends" co-anchor Steve Doocy, also inspired me. Whenever there is a birthday for someone on the "Fox & Friends" set, I like to say, "I’m so glad you were born."

After saying that, the crew would always erupt in laughter because it was a phrase that they had never heard before.

One time, my co-anchor Steve Doocy was told by his wife Kathy that I should write a children’s book on why I was so glad that every human being was born.

Although this is labeled as a children’s book, it really is one for all ages. Every one of us, from the day that we are born, deserves to be celebrated in the grandest and most spectacular way.

God created each and every individual in his image. We are all God’s children, and He loves all of us dearly.

Psalm 139: 13-14: "You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made."

