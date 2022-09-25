Biden's border policies fuel fentanyl crisis that's killing thousands of Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It takes just two milligrams of fentanyl to kill an adult male. In this year alone, the Border Patrol has already seized over 10,600 pounds of this illicit drug – which means that there was enough fentanyl smuggled into the country to kill every single American roughly seven times over.

But that is only fentanyl we have accounted for; we do not know precisely how much fentanyl got past Border Patrol and is currently poisoning our fellow citizens.

In Michigan, we saw 218 pounds of this deadly drug seized in 2021. Last month, the city of Flint scored a fentanyl bust so large that it could have harmed 80,000 residents in the area.

And now, so-called "rainbow" fentanyl pills have infiltrated our state’s schools and pose a dire threat to Michigan’s youth. Teachers are not immune either; there have been reported cases across the country of educators dying due to exposure from pills brought in by students.

BIDEN'S BORDER CRISIS IS OUT OF CONTROL. HERE'S HOW LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CAN FIGHT BACK

If it is not clear already, we are facing a massive fentanyl epidemic. This drug has become the nation’s number one killer of adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl overdoses surpass car accidents, violent crimes and suicides.

American are justifiably asking their elected representatives how things got so bad. How did this crisis start and where is fentanyl coming from? In two words: the border.

The sad reality is that our own government started and worsened this crisis by failing to protect our nation’s borders. When President Biden opened our southern border and put out the welcome mat for anyone to come into the United States, he gave the Mexican cartels the historic and profitable opportunity to smuggle waves of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs.

And the cartels got rich quickly. China, usually the manufacturer of fentanyl, no longer supplies chemicals to the cartels to make the drug because the cartels have enough cash to vertically integrate and create it on their own.

MEXICAN CARTELS EXPANDING PRODUCTION FENTANYL AT RAPID RATES, EXPERTS SAY

With their new ability to manufacture fentanyl, the cartels have garnered massive profits from smuggling it across the border. That means they have more money to ramp up production and flood our country with even more fentanyl than before. And the data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the massive, deadly spike is already happening.

If we truly want to curb the fentanyl crisis and protect our nation from a drug that is 50 to 100 times more lethal than morphine, we must permanently secure our southern border. It is crucial that we finish the full wall and give border patrol agents all the resources they need to combat the cartels.

We must also enhance our technological capabilities so officers can track and catch fentanyl smugglers immediately while increasing criminal penalties on these merchants of death.

But most of all, we need the White House to admit there is an ever-worsening crisis, instead of deflecting on the issue. This is no time for partisan gamesmanship. American lives are at stake, and we need to act now.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

This fight is personal to me. Before I ran for Congress, I was the founder and president of North End Support Team in Macomb County. This is a group dedicated to helping people who suffer from drug abuse and addiction. It was there that I learned that healing only starts when an addict admits he has a problem.

It is time for politicians on both sides of the aisle to admit that our borders are open, our laws are going unenforced, and the worst people in the world are getting rich off the destruction of our nation and our youth.