3 reasons why Herschel Walker matters

After eight embarrassing days of glacial ballot tabulation unworthy of this superpower, Republicans finally secured a U.S. House majority, having failed to capture the Senate. The Right is dazed, confused, and exhausted over an election that epitomized overpromise and underdelivery. But Republicans and conservatives need to stay focused, and elect Georgia’s Herschel Walker to the Senate.

With spendthrift, control-freak Democrats still running the Senate, Walker’s December 6 runoff against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock might seem unimportant.

Au contraire: Herschel Walker matters.

Walker’s priceless quest requires urgent Republican and conservative support from across America. Here are three reasons why.

First, a Walker win would return the Senate to today’s 50-Democrat, 50-Republican tie.

Ending Election 2022 precisely where it began, after such Sturm und Drang, would be tragicomic. Nonetheless, if GOP senators unite, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York could get nothing done without Democrat unanimity, whereupon Vice President Kamala Harris would break tied votes.

This potential stalemate would empower non-crazy liberals Joe Manchin of West Virginia or Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to derail Democrats’ wackier impulses, such as ditching the filibuster, packing the Supreme Court, nationalizing elections, or turning Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico into states.

If Walker loses, the Senate would house 51 Democrats and 49 Republicans. This would make it much harder for Manchin or Sinema to stop Democrats from turning 90 degrees left.

Second, a Walker triumph would retire Warnock, a hard Leftist with radical, racist, anti-American views.

Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96% of the time. His American Conservative Union rating is a piddling 7.7 out of a perfect 100. His 6% National Taxpayers Union score earned him an F.

He voted in August against 18,000 new Border Patrol officers, for 87,000 new IRS agents, and for letting them audit Americans who make less than $400,000 annually.

Warnock’s amendment to offer medical coverage to low-income adults in states without Medicaid expansion floundered, 5 Yeas to 94 Nays. His idea was too much for, among others, Democrats Schumer, Patty Murray of Washington, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

He even voted for stimulus checks to prisoners.

Warnock also is a volcano of reckless rhetoric.

•He said in 2016: "America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness."

•Warnock wrote in 2014 that "the Marxist critique has much to teach the black church."

•"America, nobody can serve God and the military," Warnock said in 2011. This might startle many intrepid Americans at Army forts Benning, Gordon, and Stewart, Kings Bay Naval Submarine Bay, Moody Air Force Base, and Albany Marine Corps Base — all in Georgia.

•At various times, Warnock has spoken warmly about raging anti-Semite Rev. Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam, anti-American Rev. Jeremiah Wright ("It’s not God Bless America. It’s God Damn America."), and Cuba’s Communist dictator Fidel Castro.

Finally, listen to Sen. Lindsey Graham.

In a recent interview, South Carolina Republican Graham explained movingly why a Walker victory is vital.

"They’re trying to destroy Herschel to deter young men and women of color from being Republicans. If they destroy Herschel, it will deter people of color from wanting to be conservative Republicans because you just have your life ruined," Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity on November 11.

As his voice trembled with emotion, Graham added: "If Herschel wins, he’s going to inspire people all over Georgia of color to become Republicans, and I say all over the United States."

"Herschel Walker is a nightmare for liberals," Graham continued. "He’s an African-American conservative. They have belittled him. They have treated him like crap."

"The conservative movement for people of color is on the ballot in Georgia," Graham concluded, his eyes welling up on air. "We must help people like Herschel for the benefit of our country and the future of conservatism. TeamHerschel.com. Please!"

The choice on December 6 could not be starker: Six years of Warnock or six years of Walker.

Georgia and America need six years of conservative, pro-freedom, pro-market Senatorial leadership from Republican Herschel Walker.

Aaron Cichon contributed research to this opinion piece.

