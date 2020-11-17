FLASHBACK: Raphael Warnock in 2011: 'America, nobody can serve God and the military'

Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock, who has faced intense scrutiny over the content of his past sermons in recent days, warned in a years-old address that America could not “serve God and the military.”

Warnock made the remarks in a sermon that was uploaded to YouTube in April 2011 with the title, “When Truth Meets Power.” In the address, Warnock called on churchgoers, and America as a whole, to turn away from the pursuit of power and wealth in favor of a life of service.

“America, nobody can serve God and the military,” Warnock said at the time. “You can’t serve God and money. You cannot serve God and Mammon at the same time. America, choose ye this day who you will serve. Choose ye this day.”

“Politicians try to keep their power. Political parties lie in order to keep their power. And church folk, yeah, you too, maneuver…in order to keep your power And Jesus says, that’s not power. That’s paranoia.”

“Because when you’ve got real power, you’re not worrying about your place in the world. You know how to be exalted and you know how to be abased. You know how to sit high and you know how to sit low and you’re not worried about your place in the world because you’re connected with something that’s greater than you and you’re concerned about something that’s greater than yourself.”

“When you have real power, Jesus says that you’ll lay it down so that somebody else can have some power. Real power will lay itself down on behalf of the powerless,” Warnock added.

A prominent civil rights advocate, Warnock, 51, has served as senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005. The position was once held by Martin Luther King Jr.

The Warnock campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sermon.

Warnock and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler are locked in a heated election race that will culminate with a runoff vote on Jan. 5. The race will determine which candidate serves the remainder of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term, which runs through 2022. The Democratic Party needs to win both of Georgia’s Senate runoff elections to secure a 50-50 tie in Congress’ upper chamber.

Loeffler has repeatedly attacked Warnock over the content of his sermons since Election Day, arguing her Democratic challenger would support a radical agenda if elected to office.

In a tweet on Nov. 14, Loeffler shared an October 2016 clip from a sermon in which Warnock said "America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness” following President Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton. The Warnock campaign said his remarks were taken out of context.

Warnock responded to Loeffler’s frequent references to his past sermons in a Tuesday tweet in which he took aim at the senator’s stance on health care.

“I am glad that Senator @KLoeffler is listening to my sermons. One of my favorite sermons is entitled ‘Love your neighbor’. That means you don’t get rid of your neighbor’s healthcare in the middle of a pandemic,” Warnock wrote.