10 celebrities who need to say 'sorry' and mean it

Despite the always stellar life advice you can get from a movie, Erich Segal in his classic bestseller "Love Story" got it wrong when he wrote, "Love means never having to say you’re sorry."

That may seem true to those practicing excessive self-love in which the narcissistic insist on seeing the world through the single lens of their own point of view. But for most people, sincere contrition paves the way forward … which brings us to a short list of those making headlines who really owe a lot of people a real apology.

Here's a countdown of the Top 10 of the formerly Rich & Infamous who owe a lot of apologies:

No. 1 & 2: The Father-Son duo Joe and Hunter Biden – who see no evil and no inconvenient children.

Consider Joe "No Regrets" Biden who doesn’t seem to see a problem with storing classified documents next to a luxury car in a house sometimes controlled by his son Hunter, who likely also needs to express regrets for some misdeeds of his own … such as never introducing his own daughter to the extended family.

As the Biden White House Christmas stocking display was absent one small child, Joe might want to offer her apologies as well. Perhaps it’s easy for a president so fixated on abortion to ignore his own grandchild. Not your choice; Not your grandchild? That’s regrettable.

Now some people want to see the president apologize to former President Trump for calling his predecessor’s document debacle "totally irresponsible." But he should really add White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to the list, too. He should say "sorry" for sending her out like a lamb to the proverbial slaughter with bad information on a regular basis. Even more importantly, apologies could be made to Asia Janay Lavarello who was sentenced to prison for mishandling classified documents, like others in service who made similar mistakes.

No. 3 & 4: Bill and Hillary Clinton – whose love for women is limited to a short list.

And then there’s the first Father and first Mother of the #MeToo movement. Sincere apologies and some true groveling are owed by Bill and Hillary Clinton to Monica Lewinsky, who had a #MeToo moment before it became more publicly obvious (in media reports at least, because mothers always knew) that men in power should not use their authority to engage with young, vulnerable staff.

The former president and secretary of state were willing to treat with ongoing disrespect too many women who deserved the courtesy they would show their own daughter.

This is all most obvious as Hillary and Chelsea made the media rounds in their Apple TV+ show "Gutsy" allegedly highlighting amazing women. Just not those who worked for Bill, apparently.

Here's a tweak to the Golden Rule: Don’t do to somebody else’s daughter what you wouldn’t want done to your own. That includes trashing people for telling the truth.

No. 5, 6, 7 (and counting): Workplace abusers pretending a lack of options equals consent.

While cancel culture has gotten off track, it’s important not to lose sight of the fact that the workplace can be unsafe for many people, and that whether the notorious are people like Bill Cosby or Harvey Weinstein or Prince Andrew, making a case in court doesn’t create innocence.

Denials aren’t facts; they are talking points because legally provable and morally right are not synonyms.

Much of the ongoing media coverage focuses on events in court, and whether the judicial system can hold the accused (or any alleged abuser) legally accountable. But killing your conscience to hide behind a judge doesn’t change what happened.

No. 8 & 9: Prince Harry and Meghan, the harridan, who have turned a family feud into a better moneymaker than the TV show.

Speaking of royals, Prince Harry and the harridan aka Meghan Markle, should apologize to the world, the British people, and perhaps some of their own family members for making a family squabble a moneymaker and dragging us through their millionaires’ woes.

What would they possibly do for money if they got into a room with those in their lives – without a TV camera – and worked it out?

Since Harry’s dad is head of the Church of England now, perhaps a little scripture could be useful. Such as Proverbs 17:9, "Whoever would foster love covers over an offense, but whoever repeats the matter separates close friends."

Making a documentary about your family and writing books about them don’t constitute an olive branch, unless by that you mean many trees died to send your feelings worldwide.

No. 10: Sam Bankman-Fried, who lost billions of dollars and thinks alleged good intentions replaces income.

Also making news for "alleged" misconduct is crypto megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried who as Politico reports helped bankroll Democrats’ "overperformance in the midterms." In his self-destruction, he wiped out billions of dollars, leaving many in despair – likely including politicians who wanted his cash.

While Bankman-Fried issued an apology of sorts, the real villain was "irrational decisions" based on "sh---y" circumstances, which he tried to insist were the marketplace dogs that ate his homework.

His indulgent mea culpa sounds like a lot like the news releases from other shooting stars in online commerce these days, written by those so enamored with their mission statement they forget to pay attention to balance sheets.

In our current culture, fueled by masters of media manipulation, an apology tour means making people love you (or hate you less) by providing a barrage of information to change the narrative.

You can do that with enough money and some great lawyers. But real people still suffer.

Prominent people have teams, strategists, platforms, and celebrity status to create a shine so bright that you can’t see the truth – someone needs to apologize and mean it because making amends is at least as important as making a statement to the press.

