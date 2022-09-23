'Wokers are easy to recognize' for their hatred of America: Sen. John Kennedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., gave his take on "woke" corporations in federal banking on "The Story" Friday,

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Well, it's not exactly a news flash that President Biden has appointed thousands of Uber-wokers to his administration. Wokers are easy to recognize: they hate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head. Wokers respect no one's opinion but their own.

Wokers think that America was wicked when it was founded and it's more wicked today. They think that most Americans, ordinary Americans, are ignorant or racist or misogynistic and wokers think that they are the only smart and virtuous people in our country.

This has all been encouraged by President Biden. President Biden is the woker-in-chief. The people of Georgia, for example, decided that they don't want to have an election month anymore. They want to have an election Day, President Biden called them racists.

The people of Florida decided they didn't want government officials talking to their 5-year-old children about their sexuality. President Biden said they're bigots. Now, wokers are entitled to their opinion, but they're not entitled to use their power of the federal government to force banks and businesses to agree with them.

