Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

'Wokers are easy to recognize' for their hatred of America: Sen. John Kennedy

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called cryptocurrency a kind of 'Ponzi scheme' during a hearing on Capitol Hill this week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'Wokers are easy to recognize' for their hatred of America: Sen. John Kennedy Video

'Wokers are easy to recognize' for their hatred of America: Sen. John Kennedy

GOP Sen. John Kennedy gives 'The Story' the latest on his party's pushback against big 'woke' corporations and banks after testimony from Wall Street CEOs like Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase this week on Capitol Hill.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., gave his take on "woke" corporations in federal banking on "The Story" Friday,

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Well, it's not exactly a news flash that President Biden has appointed thousands of Uber-wokers to his administration. Wokers are easy to recognize: they hate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head. Wokers respect no one's opinion but their own. 

REPUBLICAN SENATORS CALL OUT BANKERS FOR ‘WOKE’ CAPITALISM

Wokers think that America was wicked when it was founded and it's more wicked today. They think that most Americans, ordinary Americans, are ignorant or racist or misogynistic and wokers think that they are the only smart and virtuous people in our country. 

WSJ SLAMS REP. TLAIB FOR TRYING TO INCITE A ‘BANK RUN’ AGAINST J.P. MORGAN AFTER CEO REJECTS CLIMATE DEMANDS

This has all been encouraged by President Biden. President Biden is the woker-in-chief. The people of Georgia, for example, decided that they don't want to have an election month anymore. They want to have an election Day, President Biden called them racists.

IS AMERICA THE BEST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD? CONGRESS ANSWERS

The people of Florida decided they didn't want government officials talking to their 5-year-old children about their sexuality. President Biden said they're bigots. Now, wokers are entitled to their opinion, but they're not entitled to use their power of the federal government to force banks and businesses to agree with them. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
 

'President Biden is the woker-in-chief': Sen. John Kennedy Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.