Will Cain on 'Kilmeade Show': Liberals want to tell the media what to print

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that Democrats wanting positive coverage by the media is "terrifying." Cain's comments came after New York Mayor Eric Adams suggested that negative media coverage of him is distorted because he’s a Black man, calling on news outlets to hire more minority reporters.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS SAYS MEDIA COVERING HIM THROUGH DIFFERENT 'PRISM' BECAUSE HE'S BLACK

WILL CAIN: It's not just fascinating. It's actually terrifying. If we look across the way that government is treating media – and I'm not talking about in the way President Trump did in this adversarial manner of alleging they are fake news – but rather in a manner of ‘print what I tell you to print. Do my dirty work. Act as my propaganda arm.' That's what Eric Adams is saying. You need to stop painting me in a negative light. You need to more proactively paint me in a positive light. It's the same thing you hear from the Biden administration when you hear them asking tech companies to crack down on quote 'misinformation, report this way and shut down the reporting that I don't like, report the way that I do like.' I think in the same vein, what we're seeing in Canada with Trudeau. … There's a real sense of entitlement in Democratic politicians and the type of coverage they should receive from the media.

