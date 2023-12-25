White House 'deeply frustrated' over media focus on polls, ignoring 'Bidenomics' success: report

The White House is "deeply frustrated" over the media’s coverage of the polls that paint the Biden administration in a negative light while ignoring their economic improvements.

Per reporting from The Hil l, "Someone in the Biden orbit also told The Hill part of the frustration is the disproportionate media focus on the polls that show Biden losing while ignoring polls that show him winning."

Despite Trump predicting a downfall of the economy under the Biden regime, inflation is falling, the stock market is soaring, and unemployment is near "historic lows." Furthermore, prices post-pandemic appear to slow down.

However, per The Hill, economic progress is not getting the coverage needed to sway results in the polls.

A Biden official told The Hill that the lack of coverage is a "deep frustration."

"One Biden ally said meetings have taken place because of ‘deep frustration’ over polls but that it did not reflect a panic over the president’s prospects," The Hill reported.

A source from the Biden administration told The Hill that "The meetings are intended to discuss messaging on his age and his accomplishments. There has been concern among his inner circle that the messaging has not been strong or consistent enough to break through with the public."

However, the Biden administration is dismissing polls as being meaningless as the election is several months away.

Biden's job approval rating currently sits at 39%, a slight uptick from October and November when it was reported at 37%, according to a new poll from Gallup.

His approval rating has dipped under 40% five times during his term.

Biden's poor performance is the lowest among modern presidents seeking re-election at this point in their term, according to Gallup.

Biden is complaining to close aides as his low approval rating continues to frustrate him and first lady Jill Biden, according to a new media report .

"He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling, according to people familiar with his comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation," according to the Post, whose headline noted Biden's "dismal poll numbers."

The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

